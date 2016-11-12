Crimestoppers

THOSE WHO HAVE INFORMATION CAN CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 419-229-7867
CRIME OF THE WEEK
Allen County Sheriff deputies are investigating the theft of a handgun stolen during a burglary Monday between 5:30 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. from a home in the 100 block of West 15th Street in Perry Township. The burglar stole a Cobra semiauto .380 caliber pistol.
Anyone with information on the crime was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867
WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK
Bryan Michael Collin
Age: 31
Height: 6 foot 2
Weight: 185 pounds
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Charge: Theft
Samantha Jane Helton
Age: 27
Height: 5 foot 7
Weight: 140 pounds
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Charge: Grand theft
Stormy Danielle Spicer
Age: 30
Height: 4 foot 11
Weight: 125 pounds
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Charge: Harassment with bodily substance
