Law-enforcement officials were looking for information about the crimes and people listed below. The program offers anonymous cash rewards up to $1,000 to those who provide information that leads to the arrest of wanted suspects. Crime Stoppers does not use caller ID, and telephone calls are not recorded.

Allen County Sheriff deputies are investigating the theft of a handgun stolen during a burglary Monday between 5:30 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. from a home in the 100 block of West 15th Street in Perry Township. The burglar stole a Cobra semiauto .380 caliber pistol.

Anyone with information on the crime was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers. If an arrest is made from a person’s tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.

Bryan Michael Collin

Age: 31

Height: 6 foot 2

Weight: 185 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Charge: Theft

Samantha Jane Helton

Age: 27

Height: 5 foot 7

Weight: 140 pounds

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Charge: Grand theft

Stormy Danielle Spicer

Age: 30

Height: 4 foot 11

Weight: 125 pounds

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Charge: Harassment with bodily substance

All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.