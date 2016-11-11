The Axe-Handle opens in Columbus Grove

COLUMBUS GROVE — As a high school teacher, Skyler Mayberry has seen many of his students go off to college and never return.

With the recent opening of The Axe-Handle, Mayberry hopes to instill a sense of pride in the community of Columbus Grove, and to show young people that the village is gaining momentum.

“For all the students who have gone away to school, we want to have something for them to come back to,” said Mayberry, who teaches at Columbus Grove High School. “If you’ve been to Miami or Ohio State or Bowling Green, you’ve had access to better restaurants and better beers.

“We want you to have that same experience so you think, ‘I can move back here because there’s things to do.’”

The Axe-Handle, located at 120 S. High St. in Columbus Grove, is a gastropub that specializes in craft beer and seasonal menu items. It opened Nov. 3 in an old auto repair shop.

For those unfamiliar with the term “gastropub,” Mayberry explained that it is a cross between an English beer hall and a French bistro, focusing on high-quality food and drinks.

The Axe-Handle features more than 20 menu items and eight craft beers on tap. Mayberry said each dish is fresh and homemade, with no fried or greasy foods.

Since the food and drink menu is seasonal, Mayberry said customers will be provided a unique experience each time they visit. The craft beers on tap, which Mayberry said are all from Ohio breweries, will rotate frequently. He said dishes are added or subtracted each week, and that the menu will change completely after each season.

As the holiday season approaches, Mayberry said they are focused on “comfort foods.” This week, The Axe-Handle is serving a beef stew with smashed potatoes and crusty bread. Last week featured a chicken pot pie, and next week’s menu will include roasted chicken with noodles and vegetables.

The beer menu features Cidergeist, a beverage created by Rhinegeist, a Cincinnati-based brewery. There is also a Christmas Ale that is made by Great Lakes Brewing Company of Cleveland.

The interior of the gastropub is an eclectic mix of old and new. The modern design is juxtaposed with signs and murals that pay homage to the history of Columbus Grove. The building itself is historic, as it was constructed in the early 1900s. Mayberry said it originally housed a company that built sleighs and carriages. In the mid-1900s it was a car dealership, and most recently it was an auto repair shop. In fact, the repair shop’s garage doors are still intact.

“I didn’t want it to you hit you over the head with Columbus Grove — I wanted anyone from anywhere to come in and feel comfortable,” he said. “But I also wanted the locals to take some pride in the unique things they’d recognize from the community.”

With the combination of hometown pride and a new-age dining experience, Mayberry sees The Axe-Handle as the next step in the evolution of Columbus Grove.

“That’s what we have to do in small towns — create something a little bit different for people to come and enjoy,” he said. “I feel like the more we capitalize on that, the more attractive we are to businesses and families to move in and make our community great.”

The Axe-Handle: Address: 120 S. High St., Columbus Grove Phone: 419-659-1116 Facebook: facebook.com/TheAxeHandle Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday Menu: facebook.com/TheAxeHandle/menu

