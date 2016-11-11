Unique fundraising opportunity for Coleman Professional Services

LIMA — Coleman Professional Services are having its first “Right At Home” fundraiser held at Jameson Manor, 1028 W. Market St., from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 19. All funds from the event will go to support the mental health and addiction services Coleman Professional Services provides in Allen, Auglaize and Hardin counties.

“Right at Home” will feature a silent art auction that will include works in various areas, including paintings, jewelry, woodwork, art glass and more from local artists. There will be pieces from glass artist Tom Cullen and artist Mike Huffman.

“The featured program consists of the Lima City Arts Magnet program. Five students have been working on artwork with their interpretation of mental illness and homelessness,” said LaShae Torres, development executive.

There will also be a Not-So-Ordinary Silent Auction with packages including dinners, performances and more. Wines have been donated for a “Wall of Wine,” two of which are valued at $100.

Local musician Frank Harnishfeger will provided music for the evening.

Tickets start at $50 per person and are available by going to www.colemanservices.org and hitting the Right at Home page under the Events tab or by calling LaShae Torres at 567-242-6343. Each ticket is entered into an art drawing to receive pieces of artwork from a local artist.

IF YOU GO WHAT: “Right At Home” Fundraiser for Coleman Professional Services WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 19 WHERE: Jameson Manor, 1028 W. Market St., Lima TICKETS: $50 to $2,500 Visit www.colemanservices.org or call LaShae at 567-242-6343

