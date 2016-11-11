‘Cram the Van’ event to help fight hunger

LIMA — Childers Media Group and Save-A-Lot are once again participating in the annual “Cram The Van” drive to fill bags of groceries for the Lewis Family Thanksgiving Day Dinner.

Following the Lewis Family dinner, attendees receive a bag of groceries to take home for an additional meal. “Cram the Van” extends the impact of the Lewis family by providing an additional meal at Thanksgiving time.

This year, CMG radio personalities from 92.1 The Frog, 104.9 The Eagle and 93.1 The Fan will spend Nov. 21 and 22 broadcasting from the Save-A-Lot stores on Bellefontaine Avenue and Robb Avenue and Cole Street.

Listeners and Save-A-Lot customers will be encouraged to stop in and donate at the register. The Save-A-Lot store on Elizabeth and Vine will also be accepting donations on those two days.

Save-A-Lot customers who give $3 at the register toward a meal also receive a coupon for $5 off their next purchase of $25 or more.