Police calls

Elida Road, Delphos — A business reported Wednesday to police a woman was passing counterfeit money.

Delphos — A man reported Tuesday a woman stole a van he rented that was at his home.

Delphos — A man reported Tuesday another man threatened him. Officers spoke to both men and told them to stay away from each other but a short time later one of the men initiated contact again.

600 block of South Main Street, Delphos — Police were called to a business Tuesday over a man stealing items.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.