Lima’s Caity Jackson competes in Miss Ohio USA

LIMA — Caity Jackson, of Lima, is competing for the title of Miss Ohio USA this weekend in Springfield.

Jackson joined Your News Now in February 2016 as a multi-media journalist. She grew up in Dayton, and graduated with honors from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in Broadcast Electronic Media.

At a young age she found a love of golf and now spends her free time volunteering for The First Tee Program, teaching young kids life lessons through the game of golf. Jackson’s platform for the Miss America Organization advocates the importance of the First Tee Program. She uses the talent portion as an outlet to sing her favorite Broadway tunes.

More than 100 young women representing major cities and every corner in Ohio will be competing for the title. There are three segments: evening gown, fitness/swimsuit and the final question.

The competition will be held at the Kuss Auditorium of Clark State Community College. Tickets are available through the Kuss Auditorium Box Office by contacting 937-328-3874 and through Ticketmaster.

The winner, Miss Ohio USA 2017, will be announced claiming the title and prize list which includes, travel, wardrobe, college scholarships and most importantly the honor to represent the state of Ohio in the Miss USA contest, which will telecast live in prime time on FOX. Miss USA goes on to represent the United States in the Miss Universe competition.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_caity-jackson_miss-OHIO-USA.jpg

