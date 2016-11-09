Education Roundup

Gillson receives award from ONU

ADA — Jeff Gillson, of Mansfield, received the Outstanding Service Award from Ohio Northern University’s James F. Dicke College of Business Administration during a recent homecoming ceremony on campus. The award honors individuals who have provided sustained and outstanding service to the college and the university.

Gillson has used the insights and skills he gained during his college career to improve the quality of life for others. He is president and owner of Gillson Financial Group, which focuses on helping people understand and afford their health care options. He has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industries.

He is a 1992 graduate of Ohio Northern University and served on the College of Business Administration Advisory Board for 14 years. He obtained his chartered financial consultant, chartered life underwriter,and the certified financial planner designations.

He lives in Mansfield with his wife, Alana, and their five children.

Local residents in the University of Findlay Marching Oiler Brass

FINDLAY — Members of the University of Findlay’s Marching Oiler Brass performed in concert on Oct. 30.

Local students playing in the band include: Evan Bader, of St. Marys; Mikhaila Scirocco, of Delphos; Monica Winhover, of Convoy; and Sara Plaugher, of Lima.

Lima student part of Ashland University’s Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity

ASHLAND — Nicholas Frisby, of Lima, is a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity at Ashland University.

He is the son of Jason and Lisa Frisby, of Lima, and is a 2014 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School.

Bluffton University holds holiday concert

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University will host its holiday concert featuring the concert band and instrumental ensembles at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 20 in Yoder Recital Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

ONU faculty member publishes paper

ADA — Ohio Northern University faculty member Erica Neely published an article, “The Risks of Revolution: Ethical Dilemmas in 3-D Printing from a U.S. Perspective,” in the October edition of Science and Engineering Ethics.

A conference presentation version of the paper has been viewed online 6,400 times and downloaded 320 times from Academia.edu.

Bluffton University hosts art exhibit

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University’s Grace Albrecht Gallery will host “Conceptual Mixed Media” by Colleen Kelsey and Jeremy Long.

The exhibit opens Nov. 28 and is free and open to the public through Dec. 16. Gallery hours in the Sauder Visual Arts Center are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. A reception for the artist will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 4.

ONU choruses present concert

ADA — The Ohio Northern University men’s and women’s choruses will be in concert at 8 p.m. Friday in the Presser Hall Snyder Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.

Bluffton University hosts jazz ensemble, gospel choir performance

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University will host a concert at 6 p.m. Saturday in Yoder Recital Hall. This concert features its Jazz Ensemble and Gospel Choir. The performance is free and open to the public. An offering will be taken during intermission for music scholarships.

Local students members of Pre-Health Club at Ashland University

ASHLAND — Two local students are part of Ashland University’s Pre-Health Club.

Matthew Wilcox, of Ada, and Tristan Reichelderfer, of Kenton.

Wilcox is the son of Thomas and Brenda Wilcox, of Ada. He is a 2014 graduate of Ada High School and is majoring in exercise science.

Reichelderfer is majoring in biology and is a 2015 graduate of Kenton Senior High School.

The Pre-health Club was created to help students become familiar and comfortable with preparing for professional medical careers.

University of Findlay’s food drive surpasses goal

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay and Sodexo’s 11th annual Helping Hands Food drive exceeded its collection goal by nearly 10,000 pounds and set a new school record.

A total of 74,446 pounds of food was collected during the one day event, exceeding this year’s 65,000 pound goal.

Local students on Sport Club Council

ASHLAND — The following students are members of the Sport Club Council at Ashland University.

Alec Temple, of Wapakoneta. He is the son of G. Eric and Linda Temple, of Wapakoneta. He is a 2014 graduate of Wapakoneta Senior High School, and is majoring in political science.

Molly Scott, of Lima. She is the daughter of Roger and Mary Scott, of Lima. She is a 2014 graduate of Shawnee High School, and is majoring in exercise science.

Needle Felting to be exhibited at University of Findlay

FINDLAY — Needle Felting artists Margret-Ann Miller and Megan Needs will be exhibiting their works from Sunday through Dec. 12 in the University of Findlay Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion’s Lea Gallery.

An artists’ reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the gallery, which is open to the public daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to the gallery exhibits is always free.

Bluffton to offer master’s level mindfulness class for educators

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University will offer a course on mindfulness in the classroom beginning in January. Mindfulness is an evidence-based group of practices which cultivate the ability to focus on one’s experience with greater focus, clarity and compassion in the present moment.

The class will explore age-appropriate methods for sharing insights and practices with students of all ages. Dr. Will Slater, professor of psychology and a trained and experienced teacher of Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction, will teach the class.

Classes will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Mondays from Jan. 9 through Feb. 3 using Zoom technology. Slater will use the text “A Still Quiet Place” written by Dr. Amy Saltzman. The class is open to students enrolled in Bluffton’s graduate programs in education as well as to educators throughout the state. By using Zoom, participants can take the class from any location, as long as they have a computer and internet connection. The three-credit hour class can be used as continuing-education credit for license renewals.

ONU launches public phase of campaign

ADA — Ohio Northern University formally announced the public phase of the campaign for engineering, building impact at ONU. A total of $11.8 million was committed during the quiet phase of the campaign against a total fundraising goal of $15 million.

The new building will keep pace with the engineering field and provide ONU students with the space and facilities they need to thrive and continue to assume leadership roles in their profession.

The proposed 105,000 square foot facility will be nearly twice the size of the current Biggs Engineering Building and will feature space for collaboration, class projects and community-building.

Weiskopf Quartet to perform at Bluffton University

BLUFFTON — Walt Weiskopf Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in Yoder Recital Hall at Bluffton University.

Reserved seats are $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and non-Bluffton students and $10 for children ages 6 to 13. Children ages 5 and under are free. Tickets are available on the web at http://tickets.bluffton.edu or in person at the Marbeck Center information desk.

University of Findlay students completing fall internships

FINDLAY — Students from the University of Findlay are completing fall internships.

Local students include:

Cody Alt, of Ottawa, an accounting intern for Nissin Brake Ohio, Inc. in Findlay. He is a junior working on a degree in finance.

Britney Closson, of Ottawa, is a marketing intern for the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in Findlay. She is a senior working on a degree in marketing.

Cody Frick, of Leipsic, is an information technology services intern for the Marathon Petroleum Company LP in Findlay. He is a junior working on a degree in computer science.

Andrew Krouse, of Kalida, is an information technology services intern/co-op for the Marathon Petroleum Company LP in Findlay. He is a junior working on a degree in computer science.

Brianna Kuhlman, of Pandora, is a business intern for Hancock County Veterans Services, in Findlay. She is a senior and is working on a degree in accounting.

Aspen Rose, of Kenton, is a fundraising intern for Cancer Patient Services in Findlay. She is a senior and is working on a degree in sport and event management.

Austin Siebeneck, of Ottawa is an information technology intern for Rowmark-LLC in Findlay. He is a senior working on a degree in computer science.

Garrett Westerbeck, of New Bremen is a marketing intern for InVogue Records, in Findlay. He is a junior working on a degree in business management.

Bluffton University Colloquium

BLUFFTON — George Lehman, business studies division chair and director of the Collaborative MBA will discuss “Having It Both Ways: Costa Rica as an Alternative to the Capitalism-Socialism Dichotomy” at 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at Centennial Hall’s Stutzman Lectur Hall.

Lehman will speak about the economy of Costa Rica.