Ribbon-cutting officially kicks off Goodwill Lima facility

LIMA — The store has already been open for some time, but a ribbon-cutting ceremony helped officially open the Goodwill Easter Seals regional headquarters Wednesday on Allentown Road.

With nearly 100 in attendance at the ceremony at 2350 Allentown Road, including representatives from Allen County Job and Family Services, Ohio Means Jobs Allen County and the United Way of Greater Lima, the headquarters, which includes a center for those with chronic vision difficulties, was officially opened, giving the community the opportunity to see what the organization had to offer.

“Goodwill Easter Seals of Miami Valley is a role model for Goodwill across the country,” according to Goodwill Industries International President Jim Gibbons. “They continue to innovate in bringing programs and services to their communities, and so I think it’s just really a reflection of that community spirit, that ability to lead in social enterprise and community service space. I think the presence here in Lima is going to be awesome.”

Along with featuring a retail space for the public, the building also serves as a jump point for Goodwill services through the Lima region, including job placement, résumé and interview help for the impoverished and disabled.

“It’s the beginning of a major expansion of services for people in the Lima and Allen County area,” Goodwill Easter Seals of Miami Valley president and CEO Lance Detrick said. “It’s a great thing for the community and it’s great for us to be a part of that.”

Also in attendance was state Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Lima, who was excited by what the new facility had to offer Allen County.

“The new facility for Goodwill Easter Seals will be a tremendous asset to the community for several reasons,” he said. “First, it is a beautiful facility, and second, it’s going to enable them over the next five years to triple the number of people who are assisted, helping those with disabilities and other disadvantages achieve independence and improve quality of life. It’s great to have a private-sector, privately funded operation here in our community grow and help more people.”

