Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

The following individuals were indicted following a session of a Putnam County grand jury on Nov. 2.

Tamera J. Muncy, 34, 135 Baltimore St., Hamler; theft of a credit card.

Tracey D. Smith, 37, 624 Walnut St., Oakwood; two counts possession of drugs.

Wendy L. Parkhill, 43, 2028 N. Eastown Road, Lima; possession of drugs (cocaine).

Daniel J. Stauffer, 21, 7644 Road 15C, Ottawa; possession of drugs (cocaine).

Seth R. Brennan, 23, 415½ E. Liberty St., Leipsic; possession of drugs, (cocaine), possession of drugs, (adderall), possession of drugs, (marijuana), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin L. Brennan, 49, 1520 Vermillion St., Room 72, Hastings, Minn.; two counts possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dakota J. Valdez, 20, 911 Washington Ave., Defiance; possession of drugs (cocaine) with specification, possession of drugs (methamphetamines), possession of drugs (oxycodone), trafficking in drugs with specifications, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs.

Rene A. Valdez, 30, 916 Sunday St., Defiance; possession of drugs (cocaine), possession of drugs (methamphetamines), possession of drugs (oxycodone), trafficking in drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability.

Gregory C. Hister, Jr., 41, 602 E. Broadway St., Defiance; having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Joshua S. Dunahay, 27, 10484 Office Drive, Ottawa; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor, and possession of drugs (cocaine).

Oct. 31

Ryan S. Reynolds, 27, 672 E. Sixth St., Delphos, was sentenced to 180 days jail for aggravated vehicular assault. He was credit for one day served, placed on three years community control, must undergo an alcohol assessment, fined $500 and must perform 200 hours of community service. His license was suspended for five years. A charge of driving under the influence was dismissed.

Russell G. Ellis, 19, 1009 Grant St., Lima, pleaded guilty to grand theft. He faces up to 18 months in prison, and $5,000 in fines. He also pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. He faces up to 90 days in jail, and $500 in fines. Bond was revoked pending a pre-sentence investigation with sentencing set for 9 a.m. Nov. 29. A charge of theft, a misdemeanor, was dismissed.

Nov. 2

Luis M. Rocha, 25, 162 S. Locust St., Ottawa, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for escape and 36 months in prison for illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto the grounds of specified government facility. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. Charges of tampering with evidence and trafficking in drugs were dismissed. Rocha was also sentenced to 18 months in prison for violating the terms of supervision. The violations include operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license on March 31, failing to report to his supervising officer on March 28 and April 6, failing to turn in proof of employment as instructed on April 1, and failing to comply with his curfew on March 31. The sentence was ordered to be served consecutive to the other sentences and he was given credit for 456 days. He was originally convicted of trafficking in drugs (heroin) and trafficking in drugs with specification.

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Oct. 31

Jordan C. Shafer, 29, 15056 Old State Route 12, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of failure to remain at the scene. Sentence: 180 days jail, 177 days suspended, $750 fine, $375 suspended, with credit for three days upon completion of DIP. A charge of OVI was dismissed.

Jacob Warnimont, 21, 266 S. Walnut St., Apt. 2, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine. He was fined $150 for driving under FRA noncompliance and $60 for open container. Charge of failure to stop after accident was dismissed.

Jordan Nieto, 19, 221 S. Poplar St., Leipsic, pleaded guilty to drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $150 fine.

Nov. 1

Kestutis V. Tatarunas, 27, 5732 Old Church Court, Ann Arbor, Mich., pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine. He was also fined $50 for speeding.

James E. Mihm, 22, 12580 Union Pleasant Road, Van Wert, pleaded guilty to driving under OVI suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail, 170 days suspended, one-year license suspension, and $150 fine.

Nov. 3

Steven A. Wagner, 31, 7055 US Route 224, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended offense of second-offense reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, $250 fine, one-year license suspension.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Oct. 31

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., default judgment v. Heather R. Pina, Columbus Grove, $506.79, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Health System, default judgment v. Michelle M. Oler, $2,342.33, plus interest and costs.

Nov. 1

Lima Radiological Association, default judgment v. Anthony P. Nagy, Kalida, $1,113.32, plus interest and costs.

Lima Radiological Association, default judgment v. Carl Lindeman, Columbus Grove, and Brenda Lindeman, Columbus Grove, $416.53, plus interest and costs.

Nov. 2

Croy’s Mowing, Ltd., Ottawa, default judgment v. Sally Flores, Ottawa, $381.01, plus interest and costs.