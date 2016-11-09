Posted on by

Starbucks unveils holiday cups

,

In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, photo, Starbucks holiday cups appear on display at a store in New York. Snowflakes, reindeer and candy canes are back on Starbucks holiday coffee cups, after last year’s plain red cups caused uproar from critics who said the chain was part of a so-called war on Christmas. (AP Photo/Joseph Pisani)


NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks is unveiling its holiday coffee cups for this year and appears to be bringing back snowflakes, candy canes and other holiday symbols, after last year’s more subdued red cups caused an uproar from critics who said the chain was part of a so-called war on Christmas.

The coffee chain was set to roll out the red cups to stores Thursday. But a New York store had a display Tuesday showing 10 different cups it said were designed by customers around the world, some featuring ornaments, Santa Claus and reindeer.

Starbucks Corp. said its plans are still under wraps and declined to confirm that the cups on display were the holiday ones. It has released holiday cups every year since 1997. The outcry over 2015’s plainer red cup grew after now President-elect Donald Trump suggested boycotting the chain.

Last week, the Seattle-based company unveiled a new green cup ahead of Election Day that it said was “a symbol of unity.” Three days later, Starbucks released a 30-second online video that said its holiday cups were returning Nov. 10.

