Turnout high for election

LIMA — Nearly two-thirds of voters turned out locally for Tuesday’s election.

Allen County had 66.9 percent of its voters cast ballots Tuesday. The county had 45,521 ballots cast out of its 68,054 registered voters. In 2012, the county saw 70.1 percent of its voters hit the polls.

Putnam County had the highest turnout in the region, at 80.1 percent. That was also the highest turnout statewide. There were 18,824 ballots cast out of 23,507 registered voters. Putnam County had several countywide races drawing interest. Four years earlier, turnout was 78.2 percent.

Mercer County had 75.5 percent turnout, compared to 73.9 percent in 2012.

Auglaize County hit 73.7 percent this year compared to 75.0 four years prior, followed by Hancock County (71.2 in 2016, 65.7 in 2012), Van Wert County (70.3 in 2016, 67.5 in 2012), Logan County (69.9 in 2016, 70.2 in 2012), Shelby County (69.2 in 2016, 77.0 in 2012) and Hardin County (68.0 in 2016, 68.1 in 2012).