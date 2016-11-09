Van Wert County election results, November 2016

President
Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine (D) 2,667
RichardDuncan/Ricky Johnson
68
Gary Johnson/William Weld
419
Jill Stein/Ajamu Barkaa (G)
102
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 10,328
Write-ins x,xxx
U.S. Senator
Tom Connors 195
Joseph R. DeMare (G) 179
Rob Portman (R) 9,665
Scott Rupert 503
Ted Strickland (D) 2,684
Write-in x,xxx
Chief Justice of Supreme Court
Maureen O’Connor 9,651
Justice of the Supreme Court (1-1-17 term)
Pat Fischer 5,544
John P. O’Donnell 5,029
Justice of the Supreme Court (1-2-17 term)
Pat DeWine 7,384
Cynthia Rice 3,686
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 3rd District (2-9-17 term)
Randall L. Basinger 4,816
William R. Zimmerman 5,407
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 3rd District (2-11-17 term)
Stephen R. Shaw 8,864
State Board of Education, 1st District
Tanyce J. Addison 2,216
Linda Haycock 3,726
Martha A. Manchester 2,307
Lilli Vitale 1,393
U.S. Congress, 5th District
Bob Latta (R) 10,882
James Neu Jr. (D) 2,454
Ohio Representative, 82nd District
Craig Riedel (R) 10,797
County commissioner (1-2-17 term)
Todd Wolfrum (R) 10,531
County commissioner (1-3-17 term)
Stan Owens (R) 10,981
Prosecutor
Eva J. Yarger (R) 10,684
Clerk of Courts
Cindy Mollenkopf (R) 11,031
Sheriff
Thomas M. Riggenbach (R) 11,352
Recorder
Kim Hughes (R) 10,788
Treasurer
Beverly Fuerst (R) 11,156
Engineer
Kyle Wendel (R) 10,837
Coroner
Scott Jarvis (R) 10,904
Common Pleas Court Judge
Martin D. Burchfield (R) 9,974
Issues
Village of Scott, 3 mill renewal levy, five years, current expenses
For 92
Against 46
Van Wert County Council on Aging, 0.25 mill renewal levy, five years, social services for senior citizens
For 17,894
Against 5,430
Van Wert County Council on Aging, 0.2 mill renewal levy, five years, social services for senior citizens
For 17,682
Against 5,244
Village of Convoy, 2 mill renewal levy, five years, current expenses
For 596
Against 230
Union Township, 1 mill renewal levy, five years, current expenses
For 570
Against 300
Washington Township (West Fire District), 1 mill renewal levy, five years, fire protection
For 412
Against 112
Crestview schools, 2 mill renewal levy, five years, permanent improvements
For 2,852
Against 1,650
Spencerville schools (overlap), 1.4 mill renewal levy, five years, permanent improvement
For 22
Against 12
Venedocia, 1.2 mill renewal, five years, fire protection
For 56
Against 10