Van Wert County election results, November 2016

President

Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine (D) 2,667

RichardDuncan/Ricky Johnson

68

Gary Johnson/William Weld

419

Jill Stein/Ajamu Barkaa (G)

102

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 10,328

Write-ins x,xxx

U.S. Senator

Tom Connors 195

Joseph R. DeMare (G) 179

Rob Portman (R) 9,665

Scott Rupert 503

Ted Strickland (D) 2,684

Write-in x,xxx

Chief Justice of Supreme Court

Maureen O’Connor 9,651

Justice of the Supreme Court (1-1-17 term)

Pat Fischer 5,544

John P. O’Donnell 5,029

Justice of the Supreme Court (1-2-17 term)

Pat DeWine 7,384

Cynthia Rice 3,686

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 3rd District (2-9-17 term)

Randall L. Basinger 4,816

William R. Zimmerman 5,407

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 3rd District (2-11-17 term)

Stephen R. Shaw 8,864

State Board of Education, 1st District

Tanyce J. Addison 2,216

Linda Haycock 3,726

Martha A. Manchester 2,307

Lilli Vitale 1,393

U.S. Congress, 5th District

Bob Latta (R) 10,882

James Neu Jr. (D) 2,454

Ohio Representative, 82nd District

Craig Riedel (R) 10,797

County commissioner (1-2-17 term)

Todd Wolfrum (R) 10,531

County commissioner (1-3-17 term)

Stan Owens (R) 10,981

Prosecutor

Eva J. Yarger (R) 10,684

Clerk of Courts

Cindy Mollenkopf (R) 11,031

Sheriff

Thomas M. Riggenbach (R) 11,352

Recorder

Kim Hughes (R) 10,788

Treasurer

Beverly Fuerst (R) 11,156

Engineer

Kyle Wendel (R) 10,837

Coroner

Scott Jarvis (R) 10,904

Common Pleas Court Judge

Martin D. Burchfield (R) 9,974

Issues

Village of Scott, 3 mill renewal levy, five years, current expenses

For 92

Against 46

Van Wert County Council on Aging, 0.25 mill renewal levy, five years, social services for senior citizens

For 17,894

Against 5,430

Van Wert County Council on Aging, 0.2 mill renewal levy, five years, social services for senior citizens

For 17,682

Against 5,244

Village of Convoy, 2 mill renewal levy, five years, current expenses

For 596

Against 230

Union Township, 1 mill renewal levy, five years, current expenses

For 570

Against 300

Washington Township (West Fire District), 1 mill renewal levy, five years, fire protection

For 412

Against 112

Crestview schools, 2 mill renewal levy, five years, permanent improvements

For 2,852

Against 1,650

Spencerville schools (overlap), 1.4 mill renewal levy, five years, permanent improvement

For 22

Against 12

Venedocia, 1.2 mill renewal, five years, fire protection

For 56

Against 10