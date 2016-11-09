GOP sweeps Lima-area races for Congress, statehouse

LIMA — While election coverage in Ohio has been dominated by the presidential race, several other elected positions were on the line in this election. In partisan contested races in west central Ohio, the Republican Party won a clean sweep.

Both U.S. House seats up for grabs in the region will also stay in Republican hands, with incumbents Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, and Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, retaining their seats, garnering 68 percent and 72 percent of the vote, respectively.

“It’s a great honor to serve as the 4th District’s voice in Congress, and I am humbled by the voters’ support to represent them for another term,” Jordan said.

“I’ll continue to work in Congress to address the challenges we face as a nation including reducing our debt, making health care more affordable for Ohio families, fixing a broken tax code, eliminating burdensome red tape, and strengthening our national security,” Latta said.

Locally, Republicans Bob Cupp, R-Lima, and Matt Huffman won their respective Ohio House and Senate seats, both running unopposed. Huffman will replace Sen. Keith Faber, R-Celina, who is leaving the seat because of term limits.

“I’m really proud to represent this part of the state,” Huffman said. “It’s really a great area, so I’m looking forward to going down and making sure we continue to have policies in the state to incentivize people to work hard and be rewarded for it.”

Faber got 85 percent of the vote in the 84th House District race, winning by a large margin over opponent Ed Huff Jr. Republican Craig Riedel won the 82nd House District unopposed, while Robert McColley will retain his seat in the 81st House District.

In the Ohio Board of Education District 1 nonpartisan race, Shawnee school board president Linda Haycock won in a four-way race, garnering almost 38 percent of the vote. Her closest competitor, Martha Manchester of Auglaize County, was at 24 percent.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

