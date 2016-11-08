Operation Christmas Child kicks off Monday

LIMA — The public is invited to participate in the 2016 Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection week scheduled for Monday through Nov. 20.

The collection site for the Lima area will be WTLW TV-44. Collection times are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 and Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Nov. 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 and 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 20. Bring the boxes through the main entrance adjacent to the parking lot.

Information about Operation Christmas Child can be found at http://wtlw.com/occ.