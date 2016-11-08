Salvation Army accepting Christmas assistance applications

LIMA — The Salvation Army in Lima will be taking applications for Christmas assistance from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Nov 17 and 18 at its office.

Bring proof of household members (photo identification and Social Security cards for adults, school identification or birth certificates for children), proof of income, proof of residency and proof of expenses (rent and utility receipts and other recent statements). Delphos residents can go to 102 N. Main St., Delphos, for assistance.

You cannot sign up if registered with another relief agency.

For information, call Deb Stacy at 419-224-9055.