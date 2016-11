LIMA — Police officers were looking for a man who used a knife to rob a gas station Monday night.

The man walked into the BP gas station at North Cable and Allentown roads at 8 p.m. He pulled a knife and grabbed a handful of money from the cash register. No one was stabbed or injured, Lima Police Department officials reported.

The robber wore a gray hooded sweatshirt that zips up, and dark sweatpants. Anyone with information was asked to call the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.