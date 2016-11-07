Blanchard watershed partnership aiding in OSU survey

FINDLAY — The Blanchard River Watershed Partnership is working with Ohio State University for a study of how to reward agriculture producers for their efforts to improve water quality.

An approach being discussed is Water Quality Trading, which would allow farmers and rural residents to earn credits by doing something to reduce nutrient runoff. The earned credits can then be sold to industries that need to meet regulatory obligations.

The study includes a survey to gauge reaction to the trading approach. Participation is voluntary and takes about 30 minutes. For information or to participate, contact watershed coordinator Phil Martin at 419-422-6487 or by email at [email protected]