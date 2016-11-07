Putnam Sheriff’s Office plans shop with a cop for children

OTTAWA — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Putnam County Police Chiefs Association will hold its Shop with a Cop event Dec. 10 at Wal-Mart in Ottawa.

The cops are partnering with Wal-Mart and the Putnam County Educational Service Center for the first countywide event. Children need to meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Sheriff’s Office to be paired with officers and escorted to Wal-Mart in cruisers. Each child will be given money to spend on gifts for family members and one item for themselves.

After shopping, they will go to the Putnam County Educational Service Center to wrap gifts, eat lunch and meet Santa Claus. Eligible children are from the ages of 5 to 12 living in Putnam County. Children are selected from nominations sent to all schools in the county, churches and Job and Family Services. To nominate a child email Staci Schroeder at [email protected]

Money used to support the event was raised during the Sheriff’s Office Running with the Law triathlon held in October along with donations.