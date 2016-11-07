Police calls

2800 block of Wren Avenue, Lima — A woman reported Nov. 1 someone stole her checkbook and cashed checks.

2100 block of Elida Road, Lima — A woman reported Nov. 2 a man assaulted her.

600 block of Gloria Avenue, Lima — A woman reported Nov. 1 her sister stole $1,700 from her grandmother.

200 block of South Mill Street, Beaverdam — A woman reported Oct. 29 someone damaged her property.

