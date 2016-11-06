YOUTH PROFILE: Kalida sophomore forms bond with special-needs kids

KALIDA — Kalida sophomore Collin Fortman goes above and beyond what would be expected out of a volunteer office aide at school.

Along the way, he has made some new friends.

At 2:35 p.m. every day, one of his jobs is to help a small group of special-education students get off the bus when they arrive at the high school and walking them inside. He helps them cover those few minutes before release from school by taking them on a walk, taking them to the gymnasium or art room for activities, or just talking. Collin said he and the children have now formed a bond.

“We talk about how our day went, or whatever else there is to talk about,” Collin said. “I didn’t realize the need that there is until I started doing this. They are really nice kids.”

Collin said along with it, he has learned to have patience along the way.

Collin is carrying a 3.7 GPA at Kalida. He is also involved with volunteer work at the Lion’s Club and volunteers with the Pioneer Days Festival. He was nominated for the PC Optimist Character Award in Kalida.

Collin plans to go to college, possibly going into the engineering field. He has an interest in mechanical and architectural engineering.

In his spare time, he likes to spend time with family and friends. He also enjoys riding four-wheelers and snowmobiles.

Collin is the son of Craig and Sandy Fortman.

