Road construction and maintenance projects

Allen County

Interstate 75 reconstruction from the Auglaize County line to Fourth Street, through Lima and Allen County, is nearing completion. Current impacts to traffic are as follows:

•Grinding to smooth the pavement continues to occur occasionally but is expected to be completed by the beginning of the week. Traffic both northbound and southbound is affected, generally between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Work could occur on Saturday, November 5 as well.

•Some touch-up pavement striping on I-75, McClain Road, Hanthorn Road and Yoder Road will occur during the week with minimal effect on traffic.

•Signal work at the Ohio 65 interchange will take place with minimal effect on traffic expected.

•Posted speed through the work zone will be lowered while work is taking place.

Additional Allen County projects:

Interstate 75 both northbound and southbound from just north of Ohio 81 to Beaverdam will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Allen County maintenance garage.

U.S 30 both eastbound and westbound between the Allen County line and Ohio 115 will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair and bridge work. Work is being performed by the ODOT Allen County maintenance garage and District 1 roadway services department.

Ohio 309 (Elida Road) from Eastown Road to U.S. 30, including the village of Elida, is restricted for widening, curb and gutter installation, drainage improvements and resurfacing. The project will continue through November. Work is being performed by VTF Excavation LLC, Celina.

The following impacts are occurring or upcoming:

•Paving is occurring throughout the entire project area and will continue through the week. Traffic during paving is generally maintained in one lane each direction.

•Following paving, operations to complete the project such as pavement striping will continue to restrict traffic.

•Motorists should be aware they will encounter many pieces of construction equipment moving into and out of the work zone.

Ohio 117 and Ohio 501 (Wapak Road) intersection realignment and widening project and construction of left-turn lanes on Ohio 117 began June 30. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving, Bluffton. The following impacts to traffic are occurring or upcoming:

•Wapak Road at the intersection of Ohio 117 is now open.

•Ohio 501 (Wapak Road) south of Ohio 117 is now open.

•Widening work on Ohio 117 and final paving are complete. Finish work including intersection lighting will occur in the coming weeks and may require short-term lane closures.

Auglaize County

Ohio 66 between Ohio 29 and Deep Cut Road, Daily lane closures September 19th – November 11th between the hours of 7 am and 6 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Hancock County

Ohio 12 resurfacing from Findlay to Arcadia, and from the southwest side of Fostoria to the Seneca County line is complete.

Interstate 75 from just south of Ohio 235 north of Bluffton to just south of the County Road 60 overhead near Rawson is reduced to one lane, both northbound and southbound, for a joint repair and resurfacing project. Work is being performed by Shelly Co., Findlay.

The following traffic impacts will occur during the week:

•Finish work including pavement striping, guardrail repair, rumble strips and placement of pavement reflectors is occurring and will continue to restrict traffic.

•Work is expected to occur on Saturday, November 5

•Traffic restrictions are expected to be removed by the end of the week.

Interstate 75 between Perrysburg and County Road 99 north of Findlay will have the following restrictions through the fall during reconstruction and widening:

•Through November, overnight lane restrictions, generally from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m., are possible on I-75 between the I-75/I-475 interchange in Perrysburg and County Road 99 in Hancock County. Through December, 11-foot lane width restrictions are in place on I-75 between U.S. 20 in Perrysburg and County Road 99 in Hancock County.

•Through December, Township Road 101 in Hancock County, between County Road 220 and Township Road 142, is closed for bridge work over I-75.

Putnam County

Ohio 190 at U.S. 30 north of Delphos closed October 24 for two weeks for culvert replacements at two locations. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 189, Ohio 66 and Fifth Street in Delphos back to Ohio 190. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County garage.

Ohio 15 and Ohio 634 resurfacing project is essentially complete with little impact to traffic occurring.

Shelby County

I-75 near CR 25A, Nightly lane closures November 1st – 11th between the hours of 4 am and 11 am. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Ohio 119 between I-75 and Sidney-Freyburg Road, ROAD CLOSURE October 31st – November 4th. The official detour is: Ohio 65 to Ohio 274 to I-75

Ohio 48 north between Fessler Buxton Road and Russia Versailles Road, ROAD CLOSURE October 3rd – 31st. The official detour is: US 36 to Ohio 66 to Ohio 48

Van Wert County

Crack sealing on the following routes will take place with traffic maintained through the work zone. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage:

•Ohio 66 throughout Van Wert County

•U.S. 127 south of Van Wert

•Ohio 709 throughout Van Wert County

U.S. 127 (Washington Street) between Fox Road and Ervin Road in the city of Van Wert closed April 11 for reconstruction and widening of the road. Access to local businesses is maintained. Traffic is detoured onto Ohio 81, Ohio 118, Ervin Road/Van Wert-Decatur Road, U.S. 224 and U.S. 30 back to U.S. 127. The closure will remain in place until mid November. Work is being performed by Helms & Sons Excavating, Findlay.

