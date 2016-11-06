Jim Krumel: Whitey Feightner is what this week is all about

Edward “Whitey” Feightner.

That name doesn’t ring a bell with you?

It should. It’s a name all of us in this community need to remember with pride. He’s an Allen County war hero — a legend, if you will — like few others.

Feightner’s story is what this week is all about: A boy who walked off a farm during World War II and became a man in the South Pacific. The person who helped ensure America would still have Election Days on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. The one we honor this Friday on Veterans Day.

The 1937 Elida High School and Findlay College graduate was an ace fighter pilot. By the war’s end, he had nine confirmed kills — including three Japanese Zeros in one day during a dogfight over Taiwan — and four probables. He would later become a rear admiral in the Navy.

“Some have argued about dubbing the World War II generation the greatest, but it certainly produced the greatest aviators, represented by Whitey Feightner,” noted Barrett Tillman, in the book he authored, “Enterprise: America’s Fightingest Ship.”

Feightner is one of the few surviving members of World War II from Allen County. A good part of last week was spent trying to track him down, but sadly without any luck.

I did, however, come across an interview the 96-year-old Feightner did a year ago from his Lima home with Scott Smith of Investor’s Business Daily. Feightner talked at length about his naval career and the dogfights that took place over Formosa, Pelieliu and Guadalcanal.

“If you can’t stay calm and focused in a crisis, you have no business being a fighter pilot. It’s a mater of life and death, not only for you, but those you’re defending,” Feightner told Smith.

Feightner learned aerial combat from the Navy’s first ace, Lt. Cmdr. Butch O’Hare, a Medal of Honor recipient. O’Hare taught his men how to gauge distance and the best way to down the enemy without wasting ammunition. For Feightner, it helped that he was blessed with 20/15 eyesight. Even as a young boy, he could detect the slightest distant movement while hunting near his grandfather’s dairy farm.

Feightner flew an F-6F Hellcat and an F-4F Wildcat much of the war. In October 1942, Feightner was assigned to VF-10, the Grim Reapers, aboard the Navy carrier, USS Enterprise. He shot down his first Japanese plane, a dive bomber, during the Battle of the Santa Cruz Islands, southeast of Guadalcanal. The dogfight was intense, but what happened later was harrowing.

“I had run out of fuel and barely was able to land,” Feightner told Smith. “The Enterprise had taken a bomb on the starboard quarter. I go down to the hangar deck and had to wade through fuel, water and dead bodies. Meantime, not only are their torpedoes coming at us, there’s a dive-bombing attack going on.”

News clippings from The Lima News note that Feightner joined the Navy in April 1942 with a commission as an ensign. It followed his graduation from Findlay with a double major in chemistry and math. Besides serving aboard the USS Enterprise during World War II, Feightner served on the USS Yorktown, USS Intrepid and USS Bunker Hill.

After the war, Feightner tested aircraft and trained pilots to transition from propeller-driven aircraft to jets. He became a member of the Navy’s elite Blue Angels demonstration team, flying the lead “solo” position. He was assigned to several of the Navy’s most secret projects at Patuxent River, Maryland. He flew and helped develop legendary fighters such as the F-7U Cutlass, F-9F Banshee and the attack aircraft AD Skyraider.

He had various commands, including one in 1955 that was put on alert to prepare to evacuate Americans, and do battle if necessary, during the 1956 Suez Crisis. In 1966, he was assigned command of the USS Okinawa.

By the end of his career in 1974, the son of Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Feightner of Route 1, Elida, and brother of Mrs. Clayton Protsman, of Elida, had been awarded two Legion of Merit Awards and four Distinguished Flying Cross medals. He had flown more than 100 aircraft, accumulating 8,610 flight hours and 874 carrier landings.

He married an admiral’s daughter, Vi Ginder, in 1948. The Feightners’ daughter kept the Navy in the family as she married a first lieutenant, H.C. Lingle. Vi died in February 2015.

I found no death records for Whitey. The website, Wikipedia, said Feightner is still living at age at 97, but doesn’t note if he’s still in Lima. If anyone knows, I’d love to hear from you.

With Veterans Day on Friday, I can think of no bigger honor than to thank Edward “Whitey” Feightner for his 34 years of service.

ROSES AND THORNS: The rose garden knows where to look when planning a party.

Rose: To Kelly Dredge, a 1996 graduate of Elida High School. As a member of the Cleveland Indians office staff, it was her job to plan the highly successful watch parties at Progressive Field.

Rose: To the Stolly Insurance Group, which obtained a grant from the Ohio Independent Insurance Agency to get new shoes for the 35 members of the Lima Sharks Special Olympics basketball teams.

Rose: A $23-million expansion at Lima Memorial Health System will include the construction of a new professional building and a renovation of the front entrance.

Rose: The election will be over Tuesday — hopefully!

Thorn: Horseplay resulted in the death of a Celina teen who was killed after she was thrown from a truck that was doing doughnuts in a farmer’s field.

PARTING SHOT: “A politician should have three hats. One for throwing into the ring, one for talking through, and one for pulling rabbits out of if elected.” — Carl Sandburg

Jim Krumel is the editor of The Lima News. Contact him at 567-242-0391 or at The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio 45807.

