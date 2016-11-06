Thomas Lucente: Cast a principled vote for real change

We are now in the last hours of the most nauseating presidential campaign of my lifetime, if not in U.S. history.

Come Tuesday, millions of Americans will head to the polls to cast a vote. Unfortunately, many of those votes will not be principled decisions cast with a sense of civic pride. Too many will be the result of more than a century of bullying by the two parties that have usurped our political system.

I have been writing for two decades on these pages urging readers to cast a principled ballot and some of you have learned the joy and relief of voting your conscience rather than feeling as though you have to vote for “the lesser of two evils,” which we all know is still evil.

I’m still amazed by the ridiculous excuses and rationalizations and self-delusions employed by people to convince themselves they are doing the right thing by voting for either the Democrat clown or the Republican clown.

Your vote is your voice. Why would you waste it expressing something in which you don’t believe?

The biggest excuse — or accusation — is that voting for the best candidate is a wasted vote. I don’t think I have ever heard a statement more absurd. Well, maybe a few:

•“I will not sign a plan that adds one dime to our deficits — either now or in the future.” — President Barack Obama in 2009.

•“If you like your doctor, you will be able to keep your doctor.” — Obama.

•“If you like your health care plan, you’ll be able to keep your health care plan.” — Obama.

•”I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.” — President Bill Clinton.

•And, of course: “It depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” — Clinton.

But I digress.

When you speak for what YOU prefer, you are not wasting your breath, just as you’re not wasting your vote when you vote for what you prefer.

Nearly everyone seems to complain about the two-party system but so few of you are willing to vote for an alternative party.

That is usually very easy to accept in most election years. However, this year just begs for a third-party vote. Both Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton are true clowns. One would be hard-pressed to find a presidential election in U.S. history in which the two leading candidates were so horrible.

Sad thing is, most Americans agree. Poll after poll shows that Americans, by and large, despise both candidates but will still vote for one of them.

But that is not where it ends.

You see, neither candidate has any experience running a government. None. Indeed, Trump has actually demonstrated a serious and, if we had an informed electorate, fatal flaw in that he doesn’t seem to understand some of the most basic structures of government. And Clinton could very well be indicted before taking office. Both will likely be impeached at some point.

Meanwhile, the man in third place in the polls, the Libertarian Party’s Gary Johnson, is a self-made millionaire and wildly successful two-term governor of New Mexico who climbed Mount Everest in his 50s. He has been endorsed by multiple newspapers, including the Detroit News and the Chicago Tribune.

Based solely on records and positions, Americans should be flocking to Johnson as his positions are more in line with most Americans and the Founders. Indeed, if everyone who said the only reason they are not voting for Johnson is because he can’t win would actually vote for Johnson, he would probably win.

If Johnson were the Republican nominee, he would defeat Clinton in a landslide. This was the GOP’s election to lose and they chose the one candidate out of 17 who could not beat Clinton. It is as though the GOP entered into a national suicide pact.

What this election proves is that the primary system is broke. It is time to return to choosing our candidates at the conventions.

But, there is hope. While Johnson is unlikely to win the election, that is not really the point, though it is a nice goal. Perhaps more important is breaking the two-party duopoly that is driving this nation into the ground. And that can be accomplished.

The two ruling parties have spent a lot of time giving themselves special election advantages though unequal laws. However, if Johnson hits certain vote percentages in certain states, it would level the playing field in the next election with the same automatic, petition-free ballot access enjoyed by the Democrats and Republicans.

Additionally, as noted above, your vote is your voice. If you are tired of the direction in which this country is headed — and the polls say you most definitely are — then stop voting for the same clowns in different suits every election.

Take 15 minutes and go to http://isidewith.com and answer the questions honestly and see which candidate is closer to your views. You might be surprised. I was rated 94 percent in agreement with Johnson so why would I vote for anyone else?

Remember, your vote is your voice so let it be heard with a principled and responsible vote rather than voting for one evil person because you think it is the best way to stop another evil person. The world won’t end, you can look yourself in the mirror with pride, and you might actually be doing some good in the long run.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_LUCENTE-Thomas-Web-1-1.jpg

By Thomas J. Lucente Jr. [email protected]

Thomas J. Lucente Jr. is an attorney with the Hearn Law Office in Wapakoneta (419-738-8171) and night editor of The Lima News. Reach him by telephone at 567-242-0398, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @ThomasLucente.

Thomas J. Lucente Jr. is an attorney with the Hearn Law Office in Wapakoneta (419-738-8171) and night editor of The Lima News. Reach him by telephone at 567-242-0398, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @ThomasLucente.