Fair Trade Sale attempts to help fight poverty

WAPAKONETA — The Petersburg parishes know that they cannot get rid of poverty and starvation all by themselves.

However, they are doing everything they can to do their part.

The parishes, made up of Immaculate Conception in Botkins, St. John in Fryburg, St. Lawrence in Rhine, and St. Joseph in Wapakoneta, are holding their fifth annual Fair Trade Sale this weekend at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Life Center in Wapakoneta. The sale allows for people locally to buy unique gifts from other countries made by independent artists, craftspersons and farmers around the world.

For the people selling the items, it allows them to take the next step out of poverty. Items for sale include clothing, home decorations, baskets, jewelry, toys, coffee and chocolate, just to name a few.

“It is a way to reach across to other countries,” said sale volunteer Cindy Colaprete.

The Petersburg parishes, named for a former settlement between Wapakoneta and Botkins from which the parishes emerged in the 19th century, works with Catholic Relief Services and Servv, a nonprofit, fair trade organization, to provide both opportunity and support to impoverished workers in poor nations. Workers from nations such as Bangladesh, Kenya, Vietnam, Uganda, Nepal, Haiti and others handcrafted the items. Servv is unique in that the majority of money raised goes back to the people.

“Fair Trade doesn’t make any money,” Colaprete said. “Ninety percent of the money goes back to them. There is little or no money spent on administrative costs.”

Colaprete said it is difficult because of economic interdependence in the U.S. to judge how the decisions we make on what to eat, drink or wear affect the lives of people overseas that we may never meet. Fair Trade seeks to change the ways that conventional trade often leaves vulnerable people behind by paying fair wages, supporting education, promoting safe work environments and practicing environmentally sound practices.

The sale continues Sunday from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m.

Shoppers check out items from Kenya at the Fair Trade Sale at St. Joseph Parish Life Center in Wapakoneta on Saturday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_IMG_0995.jpg Shoppers check out items from Kenya at the Fair Trade Sale at St. Joseph Parish Life Center in Wapakoneta on Saturday. Lance Mihm | The Lima News

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.