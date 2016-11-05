Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers Most Wanted

THOSE WHO HAVE INFORMATION CAN CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 419-229-7867
SOLVING CRIMES
The program offers anonymous cash rewards up to $1,000 to those who provide information that leads to the arrest of wanted suspects.
CRIME OF THE WEEK
Lima Police Department officials were investigating a robbery that took place at 8 p.m. Thursday in front of 418 W. Market St. A woman was walking in the area when she was approached by three people wearing Halloween masks. One of the masks had long blonde hair. The robbers stole cash and her phone before running away.
Anyone with information on the crime was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers.
WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK
Dylan G. Hartwell
Age: 24
Height: 6 foot 1
Weight: 190 pounds
Charge: Felonious assault
Calvin Hawthorne
Age: 44
Height: 5 foot 9
Weight: 172 pounds
Charge: Domestic violence
Jontez P. White
Age: 25
Height: 6 foot 3
Weight: 300 pounds
Charge: Complicity to murder
All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.