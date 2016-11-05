Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers Most Wanted

THOSE WHO HAVE INFORMATION CAN CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 419-229-7867

SOLVING CRIMES

Law-enforcement officials were looking for information about the crimes and people listed below. The program offers anonymous cash rewards up to $1,000 to those who provide information that leads to the arrest of wanted suspects. Crime Stoppers does not use caller ID, and telephone calls are not recorded.

CRIME OF THE WEEK

Lima Police Department officials were investigating a robbery that took place at 8 p.m. Thursday in front of 418 W. Market St. A woman was walking in the area when she was approached by three people wearing Halloween masks. One of the masks had long blonde hair. The robbers stole cash and her phone before running away.

Anyone with information on the crime was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers.

WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK

Dylan G. Hartwell

Age: 24

Height: 6 foot 1

Weight: 190 pounds

Charge: Felonious assault

Calvin Hawthorne

Age: 44

Height: 5 foot 9

Weight: 172 pounds

Charge: Domestic violence

Jontez P. White

Age: 25

Height: 6 foot 3

Weight: 300 pounds

Charge: Complicity to murder

All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.