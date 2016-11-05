Lima Municipal Court records

Lima Municipal Court Dispositions

Oct. 25

Alondro M. James, 22, of 1325 Helen Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Frank Coleman, 60, of 960 St. Johns Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $150 fine.

Philena N. Schuman, 34, of 4260 Mount Carmel Tobasco Road, Apt. 11A, Cincinnati, pleaded no contest to obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Laqunia Watkins, 29, of 1252 Knollwood Drive, Lima, pleaded no contest to resisting arrest. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

April L. Coffman, 36, of 613 W. Spring St., Apt. 2, Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Kelvin M. Brown, 54, of 1429 S. Union, Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Shannon T. Simpson, 19, of 2725 Lost Creek Blvd., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 155 suspended, $525 fine.

Lakesha M. West, 38, of 238 S. Pierce St., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 6 days jail, five suspended, $500 fine.

Ricky L. Davenport, 63, of 645 S. Dana Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Demontay D. Liles, 19, of 8 Beaumont Place, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 57 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 55 suspended, $150 fine.

Rayven Holmen, 21, of 118 Haller St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operator license required. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Jordan S. Nickells, 27, of 400 Hubbard Place, Apt. 54, Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Tamara Johnson, 51, of 400 Lincoln Blvd., Apt. 53, Russells Point, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 105 suspended, $150 fine.

Mark W. Wright, 50, of 216 E. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Keith A. Norris, 48, of 219 S. Kenilworth Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to noise/across property line. Sentence: $100 fine.

Benny W. McNeal, 28, of 776 St. Johns Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Dairyan Armentrout, 19, of 531 Brower Road, Apt. 130, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Oct. 26

Ray J. Steiner, 32, of 1100 S. Walnut St., Troy, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Rhonda K. Mulholland, 54, of 1302 E. High St., Lima, pleaded no contest to stopping for school bus. Sentence: $150 fine.

Chakka I. Bell, 40, of 786 S. Metcalf St., Lima, pleaded no contest to falsification. Sentence: 30 days jail, $150 fine.

Morgan L. Fisher, 24, of 648 S. Central Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Alexander Bourdeau, 22, of 3715 Beeler Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Shawnte Y. Vaske, 34, of 220 N. Woodlawn Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail suspended, $150 fine.

Fredrick R. Leeper, 38, of 23 Superior Court, Lima, pleaded guilty to falsification. Sentence: 24 days jail, $150 fine.

Nadine M. Roberts, 53, of 1150 S. Central Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

John L. Durr, 50, of 405 Paul St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Chakka Bell, 40, of 786 S. Metcalf St., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $750 fine.

Nathan R. Kawa, 27, of 400 W. Grand Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: $250 fine.

Jason R. Thaxton Sr., 39, of 914 Richie Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Kevin Booher, 37, of 3154 Clifford Drive, Lima, pleaded no contest to stopping for school bus. Sentence: $100 fine.

Eric Castellanos Martinez, 24, of 2009 Hamburg Pike Road, Jefferson, Indiana, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: $100 fine.

Jack L. Campbell, 60, of 16959 Wetzel Road, Van Wert, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Oct. 27

Gregory A. Bolden, 49, of 1187 S. Main St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Oct. 28

James A. Blum, 32, of 35 Superior Court, Lima, pleaded guilty to use/possession/sale drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days jail, 16 suspended, $150 fine.

Dana Adkins, 44, of 1003 Fairview Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to attempt. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $150 fine.

Sean G. Fowler, 33, of 1701 Garland Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail, 11 suspended, $150 fine.

Steven Johnson, 23, of 3770 Sugar Creek Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 100 suspended, $150 fine.

Jacob W. Stephens, 20, of 686 N. County Road 600 E, Greensburg, Indiana, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Kathryn R. Henry, 19, of 207 Pinewood Circle, Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Naomi N. Wright, 35, of 335 S. Scott St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 100 suspended, $850 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 57 suspended, $250 fine.

Charmaine M. Jones, 36, of 2004 Chaldfield Court, Reynoldsburg, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Heather R. Hale, 43, of 115 W. Main St., Cairo, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 10 days jail, l7 suspended, $375 fine.

Kaylee M. Rickert, 25, of 607 Middle St., Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jeremiah D. Geiger, 27, of 115 E. College Ave., Apt. C13, Bluffton, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 171 suspended, $375 fine.

Travis S. Lawrence, 45, of 406 Ewing Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: three days jail, $375 fine.

Dennis Whitlock, 20, of 216 W. O’Connor Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 30 suspended, $150 fine.

Joey A. Moore, 36, of 748 Broadway, Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 60 days jail, 30 suspended, $150 fine.

Steven E. Johnson Jr., 23, of 3770 Sugar Creek Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to unauthorized plates fictitious. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Joseph Eisele, 18, of 1700 E. High St., Apt. B8, Bryan, pleaded no contest to speed. Sentence: $200 fine.

Ashley J. Edwards, 31, of 4946 East Road, Elida, pleaded no contest to speed – school zone – excess. Sentence: $250 fine.

Brendan J. Miller, 18, of 1250 N. Cool Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to speed – school zone – excess. Sentence: $250 fine.

Christopher L. Trevino, 18, of 2625 Sherwood Drive, Lima, pleaded no contest to speed – school. Sentence: $250 fine.

Danielle A. Snyder, 41, of 611 Cortlandt Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to failure to transfer title registration. Sentence: $150 fine.

Shane A. Kies, 26, of 4840 Zurmehly Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, $250 fine.

Geroge M. Briggs, 44, of 112 E. Market St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Brent R. Burkholder, 29, of 11341 Kiowa Path, Lakeview, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

David L. Crane, 37, of 553 E. 2nd St., Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail, 60 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to use/possession/sale drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days jail, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Quintel L. Estelle, 35, of 939 Brice Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 140 suspended, $650 fine.

Rebecca C. Nye, 44, of 908 N. Moening St., Delphos, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Kelly Shurelds Sr., 47, of 818 N. McDonel St., Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $650 fine.

Kimberly L. Brocklehurst, 43, of 3499 Kenyon Dr., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Adrian Harmon, 52, of 1704 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 30 suspended, $250 fine.

Taylor N. Agler, 24, of 204½ N. Cole St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Rachelle M. Bagley, 37, of 2275 N. Cable Road, Apt. 17, Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate a license. Sentence: $100 fine.

Cory O. Bullock, 27, of 935 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, $200 fine.

Oct. 31

Shakara N. Brown, 19, of 1114 Judith St., Lima, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass. Sentence: $150 fine.

April R. Tuttle, 27, of 718 W. Kibby St., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, 28 suspended, $150 fine.

Rione Gray, 21, of 781 Thompson Drive, Florence, Missouri, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $100 fine.

Donte K. Stokes, 27, of 708 S. Metcalf St., Apt. 8, Lima, pleaded guilty to falsification. Sentence: 30 days jail, 25 suspended, $150 fine.

Blake T. Floyd, 28, of 3044 Huron Place, Lima, pleaded guilty to reasonable control. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jodi S. Troy, 49, of 3074 Canterbury Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Tyiesha C. Mills-Bingham, 30, of 2735 12th St. SW,Canton, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Lonnie K. Burkes III, 33, of 2735 12th, Canton, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: six days jail, three suspended, $500 fine.

Tyler C. Snyder, 19, of 6020 Rockport Road, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence underage. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Shane A. Aeh, 35, of 1138 Kittle Road, Wheelersburg, pleaded guilty to stopping after accident information. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $250 fine.

Courtney Coon, 28, of 604 Coon Lane, Cridersville, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Marlo E. Davis, 48, of 536 E. Kibby St., Lima, pleaded guilty to criminal damaging/endangering. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Joseph Wilson Sr., 27, of 1143 W. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Shawn R. Dewitt, 28, of 922 Milburn Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: 60 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Kandace Bulls, 32, of 660 S. Prospect Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: 60 days jail, 50 suspended, $250 fine.

Davion M. Upshaw, 22, of 411 S. Atlantic Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with officer. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $150 fine.

Janelda K. Cowan, 45, of 1225 W. Spring St., Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Janelda K. Cowan, 45, of 1225 W. Spring St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $750 fine.

George E. Lamb, 48, of 500 N. Shore Dr., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 90 days jail, 87 suspended, $500 fine.

Nathan L. Johnson, 32, of 1408 W. Spring, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Logan M. Olivieri, 18, of 406 Monford Ave., Ada, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, $500 fine.

Jeremie Fuson, 18, of 1912 E. Elm St., Lot 4, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Kristen M. Snyder, 22, of 1205 Feeman Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $250 fine.

Joseph Weaver, 48, of 4771 Sycamore St., Elida, pleaded no contest to reduced charge of fail to file required report. Sentence: $100 fine.

Andre Austin, 44, of 719 S. Metcalf St., Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate a license. Sentence: $250 fine.

Krista L. Brown, 32, of 1203 W. Market St., Apt. 3, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Greg Burgoon, 49, of 9 E. Benton St., Apt. 2, Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $200 fine.