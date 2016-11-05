ODD: Report: German man loses wedding band, carrot unearths it

BERLIN (AP) — A retiree in Germany has struck gold in his garden, finding the wedding band he lost three years ago wrapped around a carrot.

Germany public broadcaster WDR reports that the 82-year-old lost the ring while gardening in the western town of Bad Muenstereifel.

The incident happened shortly after the man, whose name was not released, celebrated his golden wedding anniversary.

WDR reported Friday that the man’s wife reassured him at the time that the ring would eventually reappear. She died six months before being proven right.