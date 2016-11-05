Issues and candidates on the ballot in Allen, Auglaize and Putnam counties

ALL COUNTIES

President

Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine (D)

Richard Duncan/Ricky Johnson

Gary Johnson/William Weld

Jill Stein/Ajamu Barkaa (Green)

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R)

Write-ins: James Bell/Scheem Hempstead, Michael Bickelmeyer/Robert Young, Darrell Castle/Scott Bradley, Cherunda Fox/Roger Kushner, Ben Hartnell/Dave Marshall, Tom Hoefling/Steve Schulin, Bruce Jaynes/Roger Stewart, Chris Keniston/Deacon Taylor, Barry Kirschner/Rick Menefield, Laurence Kotlikoff/Edward Leamer, Joseph Maldonado/Douglas Terranova, Michael Maturen/Juan Muñoz, Evan McMullin/Nathan Johnson, Monica Moorehead/Lamont Lilly, Joe Schriner/Joe Moreaux, Mike Smith/Daniel White, Josiah Stroh/Paul Callahan, Douglas Thomson/Thomas Ducro, Jr.

U.S. Senator

Tom Connors

Joseph R. DeMare (Green)

Rob Portman (R)

Scott Rupert

Ted Strickland (D)

Write-ins: James Stahl

Chief Justice of Supreme Court

Maureen O’Connor

Justice of the Supreme Court (1-1-17 term)

Pat Fischer

John P. O’Donnell

Justice of the Supreme Court (1-2-17 term)

Pat DeWine

Cynthia Rice

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 3rd District (2-9-17 term)

Randall L. Basinger

William R. Zimmerman

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 3rd District (2-11-17 term)

Stephen R. Shaw

State Board of Education, 1st District

Tanyce J. Addison

Linda Haycock

Martha A. Manchester

Lilli Vitale

ALLEN COUNTY

See a sample Allen County ballot online at j.mp/2fkwbKj

U.S. Congress, 4th District

Janet Garrett (D)

Jim Jordan (R)

Ohio Senator, 12th District

Matt Huffman (R)

Ohio Representative, 4th District

Bob Cupp (R)

County commissioner (1-2-17 term)

Cory Noonan (R)

County commissioner (1-3-17 term)

Jay Begg (R)

Prosecutor

Juergen A. Waldick (R)

Clerk of Courts

Margie Murphy Miller (R)

Sheriff

Sam A. Crish (R)

Recorder

Mona S. Losh (R)

Treasurer

Rachael S. Gilroy (R)

Engineer

Brion Rhodes (R)

Coroner

Gary Beasley (R)

Common Pleas Court Judge, Domestic Division

Matt C. Staley

Common Pleas Court Judge, General Division

Jeffrey L. Reed

Issues

Bath schools, 3.25 mill renewal levy, five years, permanent improvement

Lima schools, 5.99 mill renewal levy, five years, permanent improvement

Perry schools, 1.5 mill renewal levy, five years, permanent improvement

Spencerville schools, 1.4 mill renewal levy, five years, permanent improvement

Delphos, 4.05 mill renewal, five years, current expenses

Auglaize Township, 0.75 mill additional levy, five years, current expenses

Delphos 1A, Bellman’s Party Shop, spirituous liquor, Sunday Sales, 11 a.m. to midnight

Lima 3B, Main Catering of Lima Limited & Baseball & Patio, beer, wine and mixed beverages, spirituous liquor, Sunday sales 10 a.m. to midnight

Lima 4C, Vino Bellisimo, beer, wine and mixed beverages, spirituous liquor, Sunday sales 11 a.m. to midnight

Bluffton B, Marathon No. 205, wine and mixed beverages

Bluffton C, The Grille, beer, wine and mixed beverages, spirituous liquor

AUGLAIZE COUNTY

See a sample Auglaize County ballot online at j.mp/2fCXUam

U.S. Congress, 4th District

Janet Garrett (D)

Jim Jordan (R)

Ohio Representative, 84th District

Keith Faber (R)

Ed Huff Jr. (D)

Ohio Representative, 82nd District

Craig Riedel (R)

County commissioner (1-2-17 term)

John Bergman (R)

County commissioner (1-3-17 term)

Donald Regula (R)

Prosecutor

Edwin A. Pierce (R)

Clerk of Courts

I. Jean Meckstroth (R)

Sheriff

Allen F. Solomon (D)

Recorder

Christina Lambert (R)

Treasurer

April E. Bowersock (R)

Engineer

Douglas P. Reinhart (R)

Coroner

Thomas R. Freytag (R)

Common Pleas Court Judge

Frederick D. Pepple (R)

Issues

Pusheta Township, 1.0 mill additional tax levy, continuing, fire and EMS

Minster schools, 1 percent income tax renewal, 15 years, current expenses

Minster schools, 0.8 mill levy, 5 years, permanent improvements

St. Marys 1-B, Bartlett’s Drive Thru, Sunday sales, beer wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor, 10 a.m. to midnight

St. Marys 2-A, Pantry Pride, Sunday sales 10 a.m. to midnight

Spencerville schools (overlap), 1.4 mill renewal levy, five years, permanent improvement

PUTNAM COUNTY

See a sample Putnam County ballot online at j.mp/2f9cbHG

U.S. Congress, 5th District

Bob Latta (R)

James Neu Jr. (D)

Ohio Representative, 81st District

Robert McColley (R)

County commissioner (1-2-17 term)

Michael A. Lammers (R)

John Arthur Welty

Tony Wobler (D)

County commissioner (1-3-17 term)

Vincent T. Schroeder (R)

Prosecutor

Gary L. Lammers (D)

Clerk of Courts

Teresa J. Lammers (D)

Sheriff

Dennis Cupp

Brian S. Siefker (R)

Recorder

Cathy S. Recker (R)

Treasurer

Tracy L. Warnecke (R)

Engineer

Michael L. Lenhart (R)

Coroner

Anna Mae Horstman (R)

Common Pleas Court Judge

Keith H. Schierloh (R)

Todd C. Schroeder (D)

Issues

Continental, 2 mill additional levy, five years, roads and bridges

Continental, 2 mill replacement levy (reduction), five years, police protection

Continental, 1.5 mill replacement, five years, current expenses

Ottawa, 1.1 mill renewal, five years, payment of fire department personnel

Blanchard Township, 2.5 mill additional, five years, roads

Blanchard Township, Hillside Wine Shoppe Inc., spirituous liquor

Blanchard Township, Hillside Wine Shoppe Inc., Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages, beer and spirituous liquor from 10 a.m. to midnight

Greensburg Township 1 mill replacement, five years, roads

Jennings Township, Jennings Depot Inc., Sunday sales of beer, wine and mixed beverages from 10 a.m. to midnight

Palmer Township, 0.7 mill renewal levy, five years, fire services

Palmer Township, 1 mill additional levy, five years, roads

Perry Township, 2 mill renewal levy, five years, fire services

Union Township, 0.25 mill renewal levy, five years, fire services

Four County Joint Vocational School (overlap), 1 mill additional tax, current expenses

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_voting-1.jpg

By Staff Reports [email protected]