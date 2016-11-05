Issues and candidates on the ballot in Allen, Auglaize and Putnam counties

ONLY ON LIMAOHIO.COM
ALL COUNTIES
President
Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine (D)
Richard Duncan/Ricky Johnson
Gary Johnson/William Weld
Jill Stein/Ajamu Barkaa (Green)
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R)
Write-ins: James Bell/Scheem Hempstead, Michael Bickelmeyer/Robert Young, Darrell Castle/Scott Bradley, Cherunda Fox/Roger Kushner, Ben Hartnell/Dave Marshall, Tom Hoefling/Steve Schulin, Bruce Jaynes/Roger Stewart, Chris Keniston/Deacon Taylor, Barry Kirschner/Rick Menefield, Laurence Kotlikoff/Edward Leamer, Joseph Maldonado/Douglas Terranova, Michael Maturen/Juan Muñoz, Evan McMullin/Nathan Johnson, Monica Moorehead/Lamont Lilly, Joe Schriner/Joe Moreaux, Mike Smith/Daniel White, Josiah Stroh/Paul Callahan, Douglas Thomson/Thomas Ducro, Jr.
U.S. Senator
Tom Connors
Joseph R. DeMare (Green)
Rob Portman (R)
Scott Rupert
Ted Strickland (D)
Write-ins: James Stahl
Chief Justice of Supreme Court
Maureen O’Connor
Justice of the Supreme Court (1-1-17 term)
Pat Fischer
John P. O’Donnell
Justice of the Supreme Court (1-2-17 term)
Pat DeWine
Cynthia Rice
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 3rd District (2-9-17 term)
Randall L. Basinger
William R. Zimmerman
Judge of the Court of Appeals, 3rd District (2-11-17 term)
Stephen R. Shaw
State Board of Education, 1st District
Tanyce J. Addison
Linda Haycock
Martha A. Manchester
Lilli Vitale
ALLEN COUNTY
See a sample Allen County ballot online at j.mp/2fkwbKj
U.S. Congress, 4th District
Janet Garrett (D)
Jim Jordan (R)
Ohio Senator, 12th District
Matt Huffman (R)
Ohio Representative, 4th District
Bob Cupp (R)
County commissioner (1-2-17 term)
Cory Noonan (R)
County commissioner (1-3-17 term)
Jay Begg (R)
Prosecutor
Juergen A. Waldick (R)
Clerk of Courts
Margie Murphy Miller (R)
Sheriff
Sam A. Crish (R)
Recorder
Mona S. Losh (R)
Treasurer
Rachael S. Gilroy (R)
Engineer
Brion Rhodes (R)
Coroner
Gary Beasley (R)
Common Pleas Court Judge, Domestic Division
Matt C. Staley
Common Pleas Court Judge, General Division
Jeffrey L. Reed
Issues
Bath schools, 3.25 mill renewal levy, five years, permanent improvement
Lima schools, 5.99 mill renewal levy, five years, permanent improvement
Perry schools, 1.5 mill renewal levy, five years, permanent improvement
Spencerville schools, 1.4 mill renewal levy, five years, permanent improvement
Delphos, 4.05 mill renewal, five years, current expenses
Auglaize Township, 0.75 mill additional levy, five years, current expenses
Delphos 1A, Bellman’s Party Shop, spirituous liquor, Sunday Sales, 11 a.m. to midnight
Lima 3B, Main Catering of Lima Limited & Baseball & Patio, beer, wine and mixed beverages, spirituous liquor, Sunday sales 10 a.m. to midnight
Lima 4C, Vino Bellisimo, beer, wine and mixed beverages, spirituous liquor, Sunday sales 11 a.m. to midnight
Bluffton B, Marathon No. 205, wine and mixed beverages
Bluffton C, The Grille, beer, wine and mixed beverages, spirituous liquor
AUGLAIZE COUNTY
See a sample Auglaize County ballot online at j.mp/2fCXUam
U.S. Congress, 4th District
Janet Garrett (D)
Jim Jordan (R)
Ohio Representative, 84th District
Keith Faber (R)
Ed Huff Jr. (D)
Ohio Representative, 82nd District
Craig Riedel (R)
County commissioner (1-2-17 term)
John Bergman (R)
County commissioner (1-3-17 term)
Donald Regula (R)
Prosecutor
Edwin A. Pierce (R)
Clerk of Courts
I. Jean Meckstroth (R)
Sheriff
Allen F. Solomon (D)
Recorder
Christina Lambert (R)
Treasurer
April E. Bowersock (R)
Engineer
Douglas P. Reinhart (R)
Coroner
Thomas R. Freytag (R)
Common Pleas Court Judge
Frederick D. Pepple (R)
Issues
Pusheta Township, 1.0 mill additional tax levy, continuing, fire and EMS
Minster schools, 1 percent income tax renewal, 15 years, current expenses
Minster schools, 0.8 mill levy, 5 years, permanent improvements
St. Marys 1-B, Bartlett’s Drive Thru, Sunday sales, beer wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor, 10 a.m. to midnight
St. Marys 2-A, Pantry Pride, Sunday sales 10 a.m. to midnight
Spencerville schools (overlap), 1.4 mill renewal levy, five years, permanent improvement
PUTNAM COUNTY
See a sample Putnam County ballot online at j.mp/2f9cbHG
U.S. Congress, 5th District
Bob Latta (R)
James Neu Jr. (D)
Ohio Representative, 81st District
Robert McColley (R)
County commissioner (1-2-17 term)
Michael A. Lammers (R)
John Arthur Welty
Tony Wobler (D)
County commissioner (1-3-17 term)
Vincent T. Schroeder (R)
Prosecutor
Gary L. Lammers (D)
Clerk of Courts
Teresa J. Lammers (D)
Sheriff
Dennis Cupp
Brian S. Siefker (R)
Recorder
Cathy S. Recker (R)
Treasurer
Tracy L. Warnecke (R)
Engineer
Michael L. Lenhart (R)
Coroner
Anna Mae Horstman (R)
Common Pleas Court Judge
Keith H. Schierloh (R)
Todd C. Schroeder (D)
Issues
Continental, 2 mill additional levy, five years, roads and bridges
Continental, 2 mill replacement levy (reduction), five years, police protection
Continental, 1.5 mill replacement, five years, current expenses
Ottawa, 1.1 mill renewal, five years, payment of fire department personnel
Blanchard Township, 2.5 mill additional, five years, roads
Blanchard Township, Hillside Wine Shoppe Inc., spirituous liquor
Blanchard Township, Hillside Wine Shoppe Inc., Sunday sales of wine and mixed beverages, beer and spirituous liquor from 10 a.m. to midnight
Greensburg Township 1 mill replacement, five years, roads
Jennings Township, Jennings Depot Inc., Sunday sales of beer, wine and mixed beverages from 10 a.m. to midnight
Palmer Township, 0.7 mill renewal levy, five years, fire services
Palmer Township, 1 mill additional levy, five years, roads
Perry Township, 2 mill renewal levy, five years, fire services
Union Township, 0.25 mill renewal levy, five years, fire services
Four County Joint Vocational School (overlap), 1 mill additional tax, current expenses