Biz Beat: Fairfield Inn completes $1.5 million renovation

LIMA — TMI Hospitality announced Thursday that it has completed a comprehensive, $1.5 million guest room and public space renovation at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Lima.

The renovation involved updating all guest rooms to the new Fairfield Inn & Suites Perspectives décor package. Included in the renovation were soft goods for guest rooms, corridors and public space. Key highlights of the makeover include “improved variety and higher quality of public space seating,” as well as “welcoming décor with a bright and lively color palette,” a press release stated.

Lima’s Fairfield Inn & Suites sits across from the University of Northwestern Ohio and is located minutes from Husky Energy, Procter & Gamble and the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center. Guests may take advantage of a complimentary hot breakfast buffet, as well as an indoor heated pool and free Wi-Fi.

For reservations, visit marriott.com/daylm or contact General Manager Valerie Bollenbacher at 419-224-8496.

Local restaurants offering free meals to veterans

LIMA — Two restaurants in the Lima area will serve free meals to veterans and active duty military personnel on Veterans Day.

Texas Roadhouse locations in Findlay and Lima will serve a free lunch to military servicemen and women from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. All veterans, including active, retired or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees, two sides and a drink. Guests must show proof of service, such as a military or VA card, or discharge papers.

The Applebee’s locations in Lima is also offering veterans and active duty military a free meal on Friday. Patrons may choose from a selection of eight signature items during normal business hours on Veterans Day. Guests must provide proof of military service to receive the free meal.

First National Bank to hold Social Security workshop

FINDLAY — First National Bank and First National Financial Services will hold a Social Security Workshop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the branch location on 1630 Tiffin Ave., Findlay.

The workshop will provide general education about Social Security benefits, strategies on how to receive Social Security benefits and will walk through individual options.

The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Those interested in attending should RSVP by calling 419-384-3221 or by visiting any First National Bank branch in Bluffton, Findlay, Pandora or Ottawa. RSVPs may also be made online at e-FNB.com. RSVPs are requested by Nov. 14.

Northwest Physical Therapy hosts charitable 5K

OTTAWA — Northwest Physical Therapy raised $1,300 for the Challenged Champions Equestrian Center at its 7th-Annual Poker Run 5K, held Oct. 13 in Ottawa.

“We are so grateful for the support from our sponsors and the community to help raise this money for such a great cause,” said Wanda Dean, owner of Northwest Physical Therapy. “Challenged Champions does so many great things for so many in our community and we’re honored to be able to help.”

Challenged Champions Equestrian Center is a nonprofit organization that seeks to “enrich and change the lives of children and adults with special needs through facilitated equine activities,” according to the organization’s website.

Northwest Physical Therapy is a privately-owned, independent therapy provider offering physical, occupational and speech therapy. It has locations in Ottawa, Delphos, Lima and Bluffton.

OSU Extension to offer Women in Agriculture series

OTTAWA — The Ohio State University Extension office of Putnam County is offering a Women in Agricultural series called “Growing the Knowledge, Skills and Success of Farm Women.”

The program runs monthly from November through May. Each session begins at 5:30 p.m. with a light dinner, followed by the educational program from 6 to 9 p.m. All sessions will be held at the OSU Extension office of Putnam County, located at 1206 E. 2nd St. in Ottawa.

Sessions will be held Nov. 14, Dec. 12, Jan. 9, Feb. 13, March 13, April 10 and May 8.

Interested individuals may register for one or more sessions for $10 each, or for the entire series at a discounted rate of $50. All materials and supplies are included in the registration fee.

To register, contact Beth Scheckelhoff at 419-592-0806 or [email protected]

UNOH director to speak at Connections event

LIMA — Danielle Oldham, director of International Student Services at the University of Northwestern Ohio, will be the keynote speaker at November’s Connections event.

Oldham’s speech, titled “Globalize Your Business and its Behavior,” will discuss how businesses can utilize and incorporate International Student Services into the workplace.

The event will be held from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Shawnee Country Club, 1700 Shawnee Road in Lima. The program costs $25 for members of the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce and is $40 for non-members.

To register, visit business.limachamber.com/events. For more details, email [email protected] or call 419-222-6045.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

