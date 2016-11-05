Burden Construction keeps founder’s memory alive after 70 years, three generations

LIMA — In 1947, a man named Jack Donadio Burden started performing construction work with nothing more than a homemade toolbox and a bus pass that allowed him to travel to each job site.

Donadio Burden passed away one year ago, but the late business owner’s legacy lives on through his family.

Burden Construction Co. is now in its third generation and will celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2017. Donadio Burden’s son, Bruce Burden, took over as president of the company several years ago. Bruce’s brother-in-law, Brian Baker Sr., serves as vice president, and his brother, David Burden, is a project manager.

Soon the torch will be passed to Brian Baker Jr., who currently serves as a project manager. Keeping the company within the family is a source of pride for Bruce Burden, who fondly remembers the many projects he was able to work on with his father and brothers.

“There’s not many companies that can make it this long,” Burden said. “Usually it’s one generation and the second one never makes it, but here that’s not the case. And now that I’m slowing down a little bit, I know I’ll be leaving it in good hands.”

Burden has been involved with the business since he was 9 years old. He remembers his father waking him up in the early morning, piling into a pick-up truck and driving out to job sites for a day of work.

The only time he was not working at the construction company was when he went off to college. Burden earned a basketball scholarship to Kent State University, where he majored in education with a minor in biological science. After college, he returned to Burden Construction and once again started working for his father.

“I worked for a couple years, trying to figure out what I wanted to do,” he said. “I liked what I was doing, so I just stayed with it.”

Before his passing, Burden was able to work with his father for decades. He said they “bonded over everything,” and he considered his father his best friend.

“Back in the ’70s it was just the two of us,” he said. “We did everything together. We always had a great relationship to where he could tell me anything, and I could tell him anything.”

The years he spent working with his father still hold a powerful influence over Burden, who said he continues to live by the life lessons he was taught.

“He just drilled into us to be honest as the day is long,” he said. “He taught us to have integrity and to never do a job that you wouldn’t be happy with yourself.”

With four decades in the construction industry, Burden said he is trying to pass onto the next generation the knowledge and expertise he has learned from his father and from his own experiences.

“It’s fun educating Brian Jr. and seeing him work,” he said. “There’s always six or seven ways you can do a job, and I’ve done them all. So if I can give them a shortcut and see the light bulb go off in their head, it’s always rewarding.”

Like Burden, Baker Jr. went to college with the idea that he’d pursue something other than construction. He went to law school to become an attorney, but he said working in the legal profession made him realize it was not what he wanted to do for the rest of his life.

He started working at Burden Construction in 2011 and was eventually promoted to project manager. He said returning to the family business was the right decision for he and his family.

“The opportunity to be a part of a third-generation, 70-year-old company was very appealing to me,” Baker Jr. said. “The nice thing about this job is you work with you hands, and at the end of the day, you can look back on what you accomplished.

“There a lot of value in that, I think.”

Burden and Baker, Jr. agreed that what sets the company a part from other general contractors is the employees.

“We have a lot of good guys who do a really great job,” Baker Jr. said. “I know that no matter what happens in a job, we’ll take care of our clients. They’re not going to get taken advantage of or misled. I think that’s really important.”

Baker Jr. said he understands he is the future of the company, and that he does not take this responsibility lightly.

“It’s a big responsibility, but it’s something I really enjoy,” he said. “We’re a small, hometown family business that’s been here this long, so we must be doing something right. I want to continue that.”

Burden said he can’t imagine passing the torch onto anyone but Baker Jr. He said he feels confident the 30-year-old will continue the legacy his father started 70 years ago.

“He’s doing a remarkable job — I can’t ask for anything more,” he said. “We’re passing the torch onto him, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Burden Construction owner Bruce Burden stares fondly at a mural of the company’s logo, which was painted by a family member more than 40 years ago. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_burden-construction.jpg Burden Construction owner Bruce Burden stares fondly at a mural of the company’s logo, which was painted by a family member more than 40 years ago. John Bush | The Lima News The late Jack V. Donadio Burden, founder of Burden Construction Co. in Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_burden-construction-3.jpg The late Jack V. Donadio Burden, founder of Burden Construction Co. in Lima. John Bush | The Lima News Brian Baker Jr., project manager at Burden Construction Co., left, and company president Bruce Burden hold a model of the company’s logo. Burden Construction is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2017. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_burden-construction-2.jpg Brian Baker Jr., project manager at Burden Construction Co., left, and company president Bruce Burden hold a model of the company’s logo. Burden Construction is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2017. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

BURDEN CONSTRUCTION CO. Location: 4560 S. Dixie Highway, Lima Founded: 1947 by Jack Donadio Burden Current owner: Bruce Burden Projects: 366 commercial projects since 1947 Services: Residential and commercial building, remodeling Website: burdencc.com

