Volunteers surpass goal in first ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign

LIMA — Twelve prominent Lima-area men met expectations and even more in the first-ever Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

The dozen men easily exceeded the set goal of $30,000 by raising $46,543 by the contest’s end Oct. 31. The men were raising money to support the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Lima.

Men selected were retired business owner Pat Huber, Louis Jennings with Lima UAW 1219, iHeart Radio’s Todd Walker, Jed Metzger with the Allen County Chamber of Commerce, Biggby Coffee owner Adam Rector, St. Rita’s Medical Center physical therapist Dan Karapondo, The Lima News publisher Doug Olsson, Hardin County Chamber of Commerce president Jon Cross, Tom Ahl with Tom Ahl Dealership, Jonathan Lewis with the Lewis Family McDonald’s of Lima, WLIO anchor Jeff Gunter and patrolman Justin Wireman with the Lima Police Department.

Karapondo was the event winner, raising $9,079. For his efforts, he received a trip to Cancun, Mexico. Other top earners included Lewis with $8,120, Ahl with $7,830 and Gunter with $6,239. Seven of the 12 met the suggested individual goal of raising at least $2,500.

In addition to raising money, each participant wore pink throughout the campaign and helped raise awareness of the disease. The funds will provide money for prevention, diagnosis, treatment, research and help with recovery.

Event organizer Karla Batt said a wrap-up party for the campaign will be held Thursday at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]

