HARROD — The Allen East Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony will be at 5 p.m. today in the Allen East auditeria.

Inductees include:

Academic/professional achievement; Nathan B. Carse, Claire (DeNisco) Mackey, Debra (Spencer) Parker, Ronda (Spencer) Lehman and Kathleen (Driver) Long.

Community service and school support; Randy and Dana Jones, Scott Spallinger, Phillip Hughes and Allen Hughes.

Athletic and professional achievement; Tyler Ford.

For more information, call 419-296-2863.