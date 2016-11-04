Operation Christmas Child boxes now available

LIMA — Residents are transforming empty shoeboxes into gifts filled with toys, schools supplies and hygiene items.

Volunteers will meet Nov. 14-21 to open their sites to serve as drop-off locations for gift-filled shoeboxes. The boxes then will be delivered around the world by the Samaritan’s Purse Project Operation Christmas Child to children living in areas where poverty, war, disease or natural disaster are occurring.

For a list of drop-off locations searchable by Zip Code, visit www.samaritanpurse.org/occ