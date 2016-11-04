Putnam voters consider road issues

OTTAWA — Voters in three Putnam County municipalities will decide if their local governments need more money to maintain the roadways during Tuesday’s election.

• Voters in Blanchard Township have been asked to supply an extra 2.5 mills over the next five years. The extra 25 cents for each $100 in land valuation would help with construction, resurfacing and repair of township roads. Voters there must also decide on a pair of liquor requests from Hillside Wine Shoppe Inc., including a spirituous liquor license and a Sunday sales issue from 10 a.m. to midnight.

• Similarly, voters in Palmer Township will be asked for an addition 1.0 mills for road repairs. That’s in addition to a 0.7 mill renewal levy on the ballot for the fire services, which is also on this year’s ballot.

• Voters in the village of Continental have three issues to consider, including an additional 2 mills for construction, resurfacing and repair of roads and bridges. They’ll also vote on a 1.5 mill replacement levy to pay for current expenses. They’ll have a chance to lower their tax burden on a replacement and decrease in funding for police protection, going down to 1.5 mills.

• Village of Ottawa voters will decided on a 1.1 mill renewal for paying fire department personnel.

• Greensburg Township hopes voters approve a 1 mill replacement levy on roadways.

• Jennings Township voters can decide on selling beer, wine and mixed beverages at Jennings Depot Inc. on Sundays from 10 a.m. to midnight.

• Perry Township asked its residents to renew a 2 mill levy for fire services.

• Union Township asked for a renewal on its 0.25 mill fire services levy.

• Countywide, all of the incumbents are unopposed, including Anna Mae Horstman (coroner), Gary Lammers (prosecutor), Teresa Lammers (clerk of courts), Michael Lenhart (engineer), Cathy Recker (recorder), Tracy Warnecke (treasurer). The contested races all include open positions, including sheriff (Dennis Cupp and Brian Siefker), commissioner (Michael Lammers, John Welty and Tony Wobler) and common pleas court judge (Keith Schierloh and Todd Schroeder).

By Staff Reports [email protected]