Small Business Saturday: The Decal Bros

LIMA — If you’ve driven around the Lima area within the last two years, chances are you’ve seen the work of Cody Kerns and Nick Kempton.

Though they are cousins, Kerns and Kempton are better known as The Decal Bros. They create custom decals for walls, windows, car bumpers, laptops and anything else you can slap a sticker on. Their work has gone global, but what thrills them the most is seeing their creations around town.

“One of the coolest things is to drive around and see a sticker on the back of someone’s car,” Kerns said. “Knowing that we made that — it’s just really cool to see.”

Even the American Township Police Department is a fan of their work. When the police department purchased a new vehicle, The Decal Bros asked if they could design the logo that would adorn the side of the cruiser.

“We were just getting started in vehicle graphics, so we asked if we could do it as kind of a test,” Kerns said. “They ended up loving it.”

The police department loved the design so much that they recommended The Decal Bros. to the American Township Utilities Department, which then recruited them to design the logo on their trucks.

“Now every time they get a new truck, or their old hand-painted ones get worn out, they contact us,” said Shelley Kerns, customer service and sales representative for The Decal Bros.

They’ve also designed graphics for local school districts, restaurants and churches, among other organizations. They’ve participated in fundraisers, donating their products to charitable organizations. Kerns said he feels it is important to give back to the community whenever possible.

“It helps the community grow,” he said.

While their decals are growing in popularity on a local level, the Internet has helped expand their reach across the globe. The Decal Bros has its own Etsy page, which allows individuals and businesses to sell their merchandise. So far, they have sold decals in countries such as Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and South Africa.

Some of their most popular items are emoji stickers, which are physical versions of the popular emoji used on the Internet and in text message conversations. They’ve also benefited from Internet crazes like Harambe, the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla that was shot after a young child fell in its cage. A sticker that reads “Harambe 2016” has been popular during the election year.

The 22-year-old entrepreneurs said they can make almost any design a customer wants. They said their products cater to all age groups, from the young child wanting a Minecraft sticker to the adult who wants a decal that reads “My Blood Type is Coffee.”

“With the small staff we have, we can be really flexible,” Kerns said. “We get a lot of requests, so we feel one of our strengths is doing custom orders.”

Even after two years of owning the business, Kerns and Kempton said they still get a thrill when they see people sharing their creations with the world.

“Seeing our stuff around town and reading what people have to say about us online, it’s just cool to see,” Kempton said. “To be able to make a product, ship it out, get it to someone and they like it, it’s really cool.”

The Decal Bros., Cody Kerns, left, and Nick Kempton, center, stand with Shelley Kerns, customer service and sales representative for the company. The Decal Bros. are 22-year-old entreprenuers who operate out of a small shop in Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_small-biz.jpg The Decal Bros., Cody Kerns, left, and Nick Kempton, center, stand with Shelley Kerns, customer service and sales representative for the company. The Decal Bros. are 22-year-old entreprenuers who operate out of a small shop in Lima. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima