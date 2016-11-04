Police calls

900 block of East Fifth Street, Delphos — Police were notified Wednesday by a business owner that he received counterfeit money.

1200 block of Erie Street, Delphos — Police were called to a location where a theft occurred.

1300 block of Hedrick Street, Delphos — A woman told police Monday her son’s bicycle was stolen. Officer established another child as a possible suspect, spoke to that child and got the bike back. The child will be charged with theft.

700 block of East Second Street, Delphos — Police were called Oct. 29 to a home where someone entered a detached garage and ransacked it. Officers later found three children who confessed to their involvement. All three were charged with breaking and entering.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.