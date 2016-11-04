Man shoots at deputies, kills himself on Lutz Road

LIMA — School buses and traffic were diverted from Lutz Road this morning due to an incident that is now over in which a man killed himself.

Sheriff deputies were called to the home of a 55-year-old man at 887 Lutz Road. He fired several shots after deputies arrived. They tried to talk to him but were unsuccessful. The man, whose name is being withheld because members of his immediate family have not yet been notified, was found dead about six hours later, said Allen County Chief Deputy Jimmy Everett.

