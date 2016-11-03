‘Hangover’ star stops in Lima to urge Clinton vote

LIMA — Actor Justin Bartha made a stop in Lima Thursday at the Democratic Party headquarters to both campaign for Hillary Clinton and to urge people to get out and vote early if possible.

Bartha, most famous for his roles in the movies “The Hangover” and “National Treasure,” spoke with volunteers manning phone lines at the headquarters and even sat down with them for a while and made phone calls himself, encouraging people to remember to vote and urging them to vote for Clinton.

“I want to thank all of you for getting people out to vote in an important state,” Bartha told the volunteers.

Bartha said he felt it was important to get people out to vote for Clinton.

“There has been a lot of apathy towards both candidates,” Bartha said. “I think that is wrong. I think we have a moral imperative to keep Donald Trump out of office.”

Bartha added that Clinton was the most qualified candidate to run for president in the history of the U.S.

“Hillary has had a history of helping opthers,” Bartha said. “Donald Trump has spent his time enriching and empowering himself. There is a moral aspect to it. I want to be able to look at my daughters in the eyes knowing I can tell them I did everything I could to prevent Trump from being elected.”

Bartha said he was sad to see so much divisiveness in the election, even among Democrats. He said that was another reason he was traveling the state encouraging voters to vote for Clinton.

“I had been campaigning for (Bernie) Sanders in the primary election,” Bartha said. “There have been a lot of those voters that have been slow to transition their votes to Clinton in the general election. We have to get those like-minded people on board.”

Bartha said it was both important to vote and to reach out to those that might not agree.

“We need to bridge that gap,” Bartha said. “There are real, emotional reasons that people vote the way they do. We can’t discount anyone’s reason for voting. The facts are that Hillary is better by every measure.”

Actor Justin Bartha calls potential voters Thursday at the Allen County Democratic Party headquarters to encourage a vote for Hillary Clinton. Bartha is traveling the state backing Clinton. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_bartha.jpg Actor Justin Bartha calls potential voters Thursday at the Allen County Democratic Party headquarters to encourage a vote for Hillary Clinton. Bartha is traveling the state backing Clinton. Lance Mihm | The Lima News

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]

