Pusheta Township residents to vote on fire levy

FRYBURG — Pusheta Township Trustees are asking voters for an additional one-mill property tax levy to support Fire and EMS services in the township.

The 1,300 residents of the township currently are supported by contracted services to area fire departments for protection as the township does not have its own fire department. Three levies of .5, .5 and 1-mill generate approximately $31,000 to contract services through the Botkins Fire Department, Anna EMS and the St. Johns Fire Department. However, the cost to ensure those services have gradually stretched beyond what the levies generate.

“As the contracts have increased, our levels have maxed out,” said township fiscal officer Brian Schlosser. “The contracts are higher than what the levies generate.”

The additional levy will generate approximately $40,000 in additional funds for fire protection.

• In precinct 1-B in St. Marys, residents will vote on an option to allow Sunday sales of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Bartlett’s Drive Thru.

• In St. Marys precinct 2-A, residents will vote to allow Sunday sales of alcohol at Pantry Pride Market.

• There are no contested races at the county level and there are no township or municipal corporations seats up for grabs. Several county-wide people are running unopposed, including: John Bergman, county commissioner, Donald Regula, county commissioner, Edwin Pierce, prosecuting attorney, I. Jean Meckstroth, clerk of courts of common pleas, Allen Solomon, Sheriff, Christina Lambert, county recorder, April Bowersock, county treasurer, Douglas Reinhart, county engineer, Thomas Freytag, coroner and Frederick Pepple, common pleas judge.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]

