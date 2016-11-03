Allen County fatal crashes up in 2016

LIMA — The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition reported that there were two fatal crashes on Allen County roadways during the month of October.

There have been nine fatal crashes in 2016 in the county that have resulted in 11 deaths. Both those numbers are up from 2015, when there had been seven crashes resulting in seven deaths through October.

Five deaths have occurred on state and federal highways and five on county roads. One death was on a township road. Alcohol/drug use was reported in one accident.