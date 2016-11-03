JAMPD announces photo contest winners

LIMA — The winners have been announced for the 40th annual nature photography contest hosted by Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District.

Winners were selected by judge Jeff Doseck.

Awards were as follows:

• Tom Ramsey, best of show.

• adult specific nature; Tom Ramsey, first and second place, John Wehner, third place, Kim Peachey, honorable mention.

• adult landscape; John Wehner, first place, Kristin Schafer, second place, Paula Millhoff, third place, Tom Ramsey, honorable mention.

• adult parks potpourri; Tom Ramsey, first place, John Wehner, second place, Barb Hohenbrink, third place, Sandra Litton, honorable mention.

• youth specific nature; Samantha Peachey, first place, Dylan Hohenbrink, second place, Sabina Clingerman, third place, Kylie Mahaffey, honorable mention.

• youth landscape; Kylie Mahaffey, first place, Samantha Peachey, second place, Asa Clingerman, third place.

• youth parks potpourri; Kylie Mahaffey, first place, Zoe Endicott, second place, Samantha Peachey, third place, Kylie Mahaffey and Dylan Hohenbrink, honorable mention.

All photos will be on display from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the McElroy Environmental Education Center. Winning photos will then be on display at ArtSpace/Lima until after Jan. 2.