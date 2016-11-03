Lima Memorial to construct new Professional Office Building, front entrance

LIMA — Lima Memorial Health System on Thursday announced a $23 million expansion project that will include the construction of a new Professional Office Building and a renovated front entrance to the hospital.

Lima Memorial’s fourth Professional Office Building will accommodate the ever-growing number of specialty and primary care physicians who have joined the hospital’s medical team in recent months. The 54,000 square-foot facility will be constructed on the site of the former Annex and School of Nursing, located near the hospital’s main entrance.

Additionally, walk-in care services will be available during evening and weekend hours for children and adults. Space will also be designated for a full-service outpatient pharmacy and the future development of a chronic disease management center.

A walkway will connect POB IV to the new lobby to allow patients, their families and visitors to navigate through inpatient and outpatient areas of the hospital. A new front entrance will be designed for enhanced patient and visitor access, complete with a large canopy and valet service. Highlights of the new front lobby include an expanded, modernized gift shop and a new café. An outdoor patio will also be constructed.

Groundbreaking for the expansion project is scheduled for spring 2017. The project is slated for completion in winter 2018.

