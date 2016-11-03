Commissioners commit revolving funds to Lima Pallet sewer expansion

LIMA — Allen County Commissioners approved a measure Thursday committing up to $240,000 of the county’s Revolving Loan Fund to help fund the expansion of sanitary sewer service to Lima Pallet Co. on Neubrecht Road.

Expanding sanitary sewer service to Lima Pallet would help the company with any future expansion, according to commissioners, along with providing the potential for future business and economic development in the area.

The project, currently estimated to cost $410,000, will also be funded by the City of Lima, the Allen County Sanitary Engineer’s Office, the Allen County Water District and Lima Pallet.