ODA to hold public meeting for proposed poultry facility in Harrod

LIMA — People will get the chance to weigh in on a proposed poultry facility near Harrod capable of housing 400,000 layers and generating 4,166 tons of poultry manure a year.

Happy Yolks proposes a poultry facility that would be located at 3631 Lawrence Road in Harrod. It would be owned by Ruth Farms, LLC, operated by Happy Yolks, LLC and situated in the Auglaize Watershed.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture will hold an open house and public meeting Dec. 7 on a draft Permit to Operate and draft Permit to Install for Happy Yolks, LLC. The open house will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m., followed by a public meeting in the Youth Activities Building at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 Harding Highway in Lima.

The draft PTI proposes to construct two new layer barns, each capable of housing 200,000 layers, for a total design capacity of 400,000 layers. Each barn would have belts under the cages that would transport solid manure to a separate manure storage barn on a daily basis, according to a press release from the ODA. The manure storage barn would be capable of storing approximately 199,481 cubic feet of manure, which will provide about 379 days of manure storage.

Each year, approximately 4,166 tons of poultry manure would be generated by the facility. About 1,735 tons of the solid manure would be applied to 1,782 acres that Happy Yolks owns or has control over. These acres are typically under a corn, wheat and soybean cropping rotation. The remaining 2,431 tons would be distributed off the farm to manure brokers and crop producers that will utilize the manure as a replacement for commercial fertilizers.

The draft PTO includes plans to manage manure nutrients, prevent and control insect and rodent problems, handle emergency situations and properly dispose of mortality losses, the press release stated. The PTO also includes an Operating Record that provides the forms and information that must be maintained by the facility to comply with ODA rules.

The department will provide an opportunity for recording public comments concerning the draft permits. Oral comments can be made in person and on the record at the public meeting. Written comments must be received by the ODA no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 14.

Comments must be delivered or mailed to the ODA Division of Livestock Environmental Permitting office, located at 8995 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Comments received after Dec. 14 will not be considered.

The draft permits can be reviewed at the Division of Livestock Environmental Permitting office.

By John Bush

