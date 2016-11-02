Ohio Supreme Court candidate DeWine stops by Lima

LIMA — Making one last push in the final days before the election, Ohio Supreme Court candidate Pat DeWine urged people Wednesday in Allen County to contact friends to tell them to vote for him and other Republicans.

“All those things really do make a big difference in our race,” DeWine said.

DeWine told Allen County Republicans his race does not catch a lot of attention and an estimated one-third of the voters don’t vote for a candidate often because they know nothing about the people running. He told them he needs their help getting out his name and explaining his judicial philosophy .

“I tell people it’s critical we have an Ohio Supreme Court that applies the laws as written. We have too many judges in this country who legislate from the bench, who think their job is to not follow the law but to go out and make the law. They think they are legislators,” DeWine said. “That is not my philosophy.”

DeWine said he believes strongly in following the Constitution.

He urged people to make phone calls, knock on doors, talk to friends and post on Facebook to encourage them to vote for him and other Republicans.

DeWine also touted his experience as a trial court judge, appellate court judge and as an attorney in private practice. Besides his legal résumé, DeWine also was on city council, he said.

“It’s important because it helps you understand the decisions the court makes really affect the everyday lives of people who live in our community,” DeWine said.

DeWine said he has worked hard on the campaign.

“We have traveled over 100,000 miles. This is really where the people are starting to pay attention to the race,” he said.

DeWine said he has talked to a lot of people and despite the diversity across the state he’s hearing similar statements.

“People want the same thing and they are concerned about the same things. The are concerned about opportunities for their children, they are concerned about safety, they are concerned about crime and this heroin epidemic is something everyone is talking about,” DeWine said.

Ohio Supreme Court candidate Pat DeWine, left, speaks to people Wednesday during a stop in Lima at the Allen County Republican Election Headquarters. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Pat-DeWine.jpg Ohio Supreme Court candidate Pat DeWine, left, speaks to people Wednesday during a stop in Lima at the Allen County Republican Election Headquarters. Greg Sowinski | The Lima News

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

