Midwest donates money for charitable causes

LIMA — Midwest Electric members donated $11,300 to 18 west central Ohio charities and community projects.

Since 1998, the company’s connection fund provided $931,633 to 765 projects. The latest recipients are: Equestrian Therapy Program in Cridersville: $2,000; United Way of Van Wert: $1,000 to sponsor the 2-1-1 information hotline; Osgood Volunteer Fire Department: $750 to buy a four-gas detector; Van Wert 4-H Exchange Club: $750 to refurbish lighting displays for the annual Holiday Light Show at the fairgrounds; Coleman Behavior Health: $600 to support the FACT program; Break Bread Community Meal of St. Marys: $600; Michael Meal, Wapakoneta: $500 to purchase toys and gifts for the annual Christmas program; Franklin Township, Mercer County, $500 to plant pollinators for bees and milkweeds for butterflies and for bike path maintenance; Family Promise of Lima-Allen County $500; Delphos Community Christmas Project: $500; ARC of Allen County: $500; Cancer Association of Mercer County: $500; The Gospel Singing Tent at the Allen County Fair: $500; SAFY of Lima: $500; Boy Scouts of Old Sycamore District: $500; CALL Ministries of Celina: $500; Children’s Hometown Holiday, Wapakoneta $300; and St. Marys Middle School physical education class $300.