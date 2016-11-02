Lima leaf pickup to begin Nov. 14

LIMA — The city of Lima Public Works Department will begin its fall leaf pickup program the week of Nov. 14.

The 1st, 4th, 5th and 6th Wards will be the first to have leaves picked up, beginning Nov. 14. As crews progress in those wards, work will then begin in the 2nd, 3rd and 7th Wards.

Residents are asked to rake their leaves to the curb lawn on their properties. Leaves must be free of rocks, lawn clippings, branches or other debris, as they can pose a safety risk and could damage equipment. Residents are also reminded not to rake their leaves onto the street.

Small accumulations of leaves can be bagged and placed with regular trash. Leaf bags are available free of charge at 900 S. Collett St. or at the city of Lima Utility Billing Office at 424 N. Central Ave.