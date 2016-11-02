Police calls

2750 Elida Road, Lima — An employee at Kohl’s Department Store reported Monday someone stole merchandise from the store.

100 block of North Main Street, Delphos — Police officers were called Oct. 26, to investigate a theft. A woman reported her dog was missing. The dog later was located and returned to the woman.

Delphos — Police officers met with a man at the police station Oct. 26 on a menacing complaint. The man told officers an employee at his business was fired and was now making threatening phone calls.

400 block of West Clime Street, Delphos — A woman told police officers Oct. 23, her ex-boyfriend damaged her vehicle after the two had an argument.

