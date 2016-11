Lima Memorial Health Systems

Oct. 31 — Sarah and Michael Anderson, Lima, boy.

St. Rita’s Medical Center

Nov. 1 — Elizabeth and Stephen Medlock, Lima, girl; Danielle and Ryan Bockrath, Ottawa, girl; Haylea Bowers and Robert Alexander, Elida, girl; Lindsay and Jesse Neidert, Fort Jennings, girl; Mallorie and Ryan Calvelage, Ottoville, girl; Abigail and Jay Herbst, Wapakoneta, girl; Samantha and Kory Fletcher, Spencerville, boy.