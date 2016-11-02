Buffalo Wings & Rings to open Wednesday in Lima

LIMA — Buffalo Wings & Rings franchisee Todd Fetter said the restaurant’s first Lima location will open Wednesday at 1939 Roschman Ave.

The Cincinnati-based sports restaurant specializes in chicken wings and onion rings, but the menu also includes burgers, salads, gyros, quesadillas and more.

Fetter said the restaurant offers a “club-level” sports experience, with wall-to-wall TVs, chef-inspired recipes, and an elevated dining atmosphere.

“You’re not in the mosh pit at a football game, you’re up at the club level where the experience is a little more upscale,” Fetter said. “It has the bright, cheery atmosphere of a family restaurant.”

What sets BW&R a part from similar restaurants, Fetter said, is the quality of food and emphasis on customer service.

“The boneless wings are hand cut every day, and are served on fine china as opposed to a paper boat or plastic basket,” he said. “They are fresh, never frozen. It won’t be breaded or cooked until you place your order.”

Fetter said if the restaurant is shipped a box of chicken wings that he believes were frozen, they will send it back.

“It changes the taste and flavor if it’s frozen,” he said. “It really does matter.”

Many of the restaurant’s menu items are made in-house, Fetter said. BW&R has its own signature blue cheese dressing, spinach artichoke dip, guacamole and bacon macaroni and cheese.

“We don’t just open up a bag and dump it in a bowl, we actually make it,” he said.

The restaurant can seat up to 250 people, which includes a wrap-around patio that surrounds the front of the building. Inside, 47 TVs are situated in every corner of the restaurant so that guests can enjoy sporting events no matter where they sit. It also features a full-service bar with 16 beers on tap.

Located near Olive Garden, Texas Roadhouse and Cracker Barrel, Fetter said he believes BW&R will complement the other restaurants in the area. He added that Lima’s east side “needs a store like this.”

“I think this side of town wants a wing place to go and catch the game, so we’re going to fill that void,” he said.

BW&R will open at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The restaurant’s hours will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.

John Bush | The Lima News Buffalo Wings & Rings franchisee Todd Fetter stands with a group of employees at his new restaurant on 1939 Roschman Ave. in Lima. Lima's first BW&R location will open Wednesday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_buffalo-wings-and-rings.jpg John Bush | The Lima News Buffalo Wings & Rings franchisee Todd Fetter stands with a group of employees at his new restaurant on 1939 Roschman Ave. in Lima. Lima's first BW&R location will open Wednesday. John Bush | The Lima News A sign that reads "Eat, Drink, Talk Loudly" hangs below a series of TVs in the new Buffalo Wings & Rings location in Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_buffalo-wings-and-rings-2.jpg John Bush | The Lima News A sign that reads "Eat, Drink, Talk Loudly" hangs below a series of TVs in the new Buffalo Wings & Rings location in Lima. John Bush | The Lima News Buffalo Wings & Rings will serve chicken wings with a selection of several sauces at its new location in Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_buffalo-wings-and-rings-4.jpg John Bush | The Lima News Buffalo Wings & Rings will serve chicken wings with a selection of several sauces at its new location in Lima. The bar area and a portion of the dining room at Buffalo Wings & Rings in Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_buffalo-wings-and-rings-3.jpg The bar area and a portion of the dining room at Buffalo Wings & Rings in Lima. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima.

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima.